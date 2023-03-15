5 reasons why GTA Online The Last Dose DLC will add new Acid Lab property

Rockstar Games will soon release The Last Dose update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, concluding the two-part Los Santos Drug Wars DLC that began last December. Players were given access to a new set of characters, missions, and mechanics that gave the game new life.

The Last Dose appears to be a powerful DLC update that will provide players with an amazing experience based on the trailer clips. The developers release regular updates to keep the playerbase entertained; therefore, there is a good chance we will be introduced to an entirely new business with the forthcoming DLC.

Why GTA Online DLC might add new Acid Lab to game

1) Hint from Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games talking about elaborate labs (Image via YouTube @TGG)

Contained within the description for The Last Dose update for Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, Rockstar Games talks about forming a coalition with Ron and the Fooliganz to fight for the supremacy of the Psychedelics trade in Los Santos.

In this description, elaborate labs are mentioned along with what they call "your own massive rolling chemistry set." This rolling chemistry set is what we know as the 6x6 MTL Brickade, which can house a mobile Acid Lab at its rear end. Hence, it could turn out that the elaborate lab that Rockstar Games is talking about is a new property that could be added.

2) New lab seen in teaser

The new lab seen in the teaser clip (Image via YouTube @Rockstar Games)

Another indication from the developers of GTA Online is the image of a new lab that was spotted in the 30-second teaser for The Last Dose update released on March 9, 2023.

In this screenshot, we can see a brand-new lab interior packed with chemical bottles and test tubes along with a researcher running some tests. Next to the researcher, there is an individual who looks like a custom GTA Online player character, indicating that this could very well be the interactable interior of a new Acid Lab or some other drug business.

3) Conclusion of drug war

Dr. Isiah Friedlander in the teaser (Image via YouTube @Rockstar Games)

We know that The Last Dose DLC update will throw us into a psychedelic battle with Dr. Isiah Friedlander, who has made a return to the franchise. Players will be tagging along with the Fooliganz in this drug war against Dr. Friedlander's establishment, FriedMind Therapeutics.

The takeover of his business can be assumed to be one of the possible outcomes of this DLC's story. FriedMind Therapeutics appears to be a well-financed organization, and will likely manufacture narcotics in a brand-new lab, as seen in the teaser.

4) Consistency with The First Dose

Given that this is the second episode of Los Santos Drug Wars, the upcoming update will be relatively consistent with what we saw in The First Dose. The initial segment of this DLC featured players stealing drug supplies and equipment from The Lost MC and the Humane Labs truck.

That being said, it's not a stretch to imagine players stealing from Dr. Friedlander to build a whole new Acid Lab in the game, similar to the first installment of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

5) Rockstar Games have big plans in store

As revealed earlier this month by Rockstar Games' design director for GTA Online, there are big plans in store for the game throughout this year. Given that only a quarter of 2023 has passed by, The Last Dose DLC update could herald the introduction of a slew of new mechanics and content to the game.

Hence, it won't surprise players if a new property is added to GTA Online in the form of high-end Acid Labs that players can buy and operate in tandem with the original labs, making a profit hand over fist.

The Last Dose DLC will be released in GTA Online on March 16, 2023.

