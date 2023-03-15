GTA 6 official news could come in June-July 2023, according to leaker

Rumors about the announcement of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 have been doing the rounds for a while. While none of them have turned out to be true yet, fans get optimistic every time a data miner or insider speculates on the subject.

Popular Rockstar Games insider Tez2 recently told the Grand Theft Auto community about when they think official news about GTA 6 will drop. They believe new details about the game will arrive in June or July this year.

Tez2 said:

"I ain’t gonna lie. I feel like the next time we could receive some news or an update is around June or July. Likely the latter."

Earlier this month, a higher-up from Rockstar Games disclosed that the company has substantial plans for Grand Theft Auto Online through the end of 2023. This concerned fans who were worried about being kept in the dark about a new game yet again.

However, assuming Tez2's prediction is correct, fans may see an announcement in the next few months.

Tez2 reveals reason behind GTA 6 announcement prediction

Tez2 giving his prediction for Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement (Image via YouTube @MrBossFTW)

According to Tez2, if this year sees a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement within Grand Theft Auto Online, it will likely be included in the summer update.

Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online will celebrate their 10th anniversary this year. With such a huge milestone on the horizon, Rockstar Games might use the occasion to share what they have in store for the near future.

Tez2 explained the reasoning behind their prediction, saying:

"But if Rockstar were to reveal they would celebrate GTA Online's 10th anniversary and provide news on the next title, then including a random event or an activity teasing the next title, like how Treasure Hunt was RDR2 related, won't be as bad as not saying anything prior."

In March 2023, Rockstar Games' design director for Grand Theft Auto Online stated in an interview that the developers will be dropping multiple updates for the game throughout 2023.

Ben



Read here:

In a long interview with GamesRadar, Rockstar Games' GTA Online Design Director confirmed the developer has a lot of exciting ideas currently in active development, with more exciting seasonal events planned.

Fans who are tired of GTA Online are far from thrilled with this revelation, as it makes the chances of an announcement for the next big entry into the franchise even lower.

GTA 6 News



Rockstar is targeting a holiday 2024 release for GTA 6, with an announcement expected this year, claims insider Tez2. GTA 6 may also cut "portions of the game" and hold it for future DLC to meet the holiday 2024 release window aim.

Over the years, Tez2 has gained the attention of the Grand Theft Auto fan base by sharing interesting insights about franchise titles. He has leaked several updates on GTA Online's content way ahead of time.

No matter how many things Tez2 has been correct about in the past, everything they say must be taken with a grain of salt.

