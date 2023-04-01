Rockstar officially ends support for GTA Online and Red Dead Online's Twitch Prime Rewards

The GTA Online community has been hit with more unpleasant news as Rockstar Games has decided to discontinue the popular Twitch Prime Rewards benefits for players. On March 31, 2023, Rockstar Support, the gaming studio's official customer support website, published a newswire announcing the closure.

Along with Grand Theft Auto Online, the Red Dead Online benefits will be phased out on April 3, 2023. Although the studio is discontinuing support for these two online services, players can still receive the remaining benefits if they are eligible.

What Rockstar newswire says about discontinuation of Twitch Prime Rewards benefits for GTA Online and Red Dead Online players

Rockstar Support released the official newswire around 6:00 am IST, explaining the discontinuation in a question-and-answer format. The question was a generic one about not receiving Amazon Prime rewards on Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. The studio's response reads:

“Prime Gaming benefits are no longer supported as of March 31, 2023, for Grand Theft Auto Online and April 3, 2023, for Red Dead Online. Prime Gaming players who played Grand Theft Auto Online between March 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, will receive a one-time award of GTA$125,000.”

The above statement makes it clear that players will no longer be able to enjoy their Amazon Prime/Twitch Prime benefits from April 2023. However, as a parting gift, the gaming studio will offer a one-time in-game reward of $125,000 to those who logged in to the multiplayer game during the aforementioned period.

Mentioning Red Dead Online, the newswire further announced:

“Prime Gaming players who played Red Online Dead Online before April 4, 2023, will receive (5) Gold Bars, The Howl Emote, A Select Colorway of the Buckley Hat, A Select Colorway of the Rivera Hooded Tunic.”

More details about Twitch Prime Rewards in GTA Online

Twitch Prime was one of the most popular subscriptions among Grand Theft Auto Online players alongside GTA+. It was offered by Amazon Gaming in exchange for a monthly fee. The service was available on all Grand Theft Auto Online supported platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Subscribed players used to receive up to $500,000 in-game money in weekly installments of $125,000. Rockstar Games also provided other additional benefits.

