New GTA Online Podium and Prize cars (March 30 to April 5, 2023)

At around 2:00 pm IST on March 30, 2023, Rockstar Games officially released the latest GTA Online weekly update, introducing several new bonuses, discounts, and payout boosts to the popular online multiplayer game. Although the biker missions and their associated events are the primary focus of this update, the gaming studio also added two new vehicles as the Podium and Prize Ride rewards.

The latest weekly update marks the end of the Los Santos Drug Wars - The Last Dose event and has already removed the previous vehicle rewards from the game. The new set of rewards will remain available until April 5, 2023, before the next weekly update. This article provides a brief guide on how to find these new vehicles in GTA Online and obtain them for free.

How to win the Enus Stafford Podium Vehicle and Dinka Veto Classic Prize Ride reward for free after the latest GTA Online weekly update

Tez2 @TezFunz2

No new vehicle



2x GTA$ & RP

- Biker Sell Missions

- MC Work/Challenges/Club Contracts

- Inch By Inch Adv Mode



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Acid Lab Sell Missions



2x Production

- Biker Businesses



2x Supplies

- Biker Businesses Resupplies

The Enus Stafford sedan has been added as a Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort after the latest Weekly update in GTA Online. Although the car is normally priced at $1,272,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website, players can win it for free this week.

To win this vehicle, you must first enter the Lucky Draw contest and spin the Lucky Wheel at the Casino. Unfortunately, there are a total of 20 prizes on the wheel, with most GTA Online players only interested in the vehicle reward.

Since this competition is based on pure luck, there's no guarantee that you'll win the Podium Vehicle. Rockstar Games has also reduced the winning probability, with only a 5% chance of acquiring the vehicle reward.

Interestingly, GTA Online players can use this Podium Car winning trick to get the vehicle reward every time. If you don't obtain it on the first try, you can return after 24 real-life hours to try out your luck again.

Next up, you can visit the Los Santos Car Meet to check out the Dinka Veto Classic Prize Ride reward. This vehicle is essentially a naked-body go-kart that's normally available at a price of $895,000. However, you can get it for free this week by being in the Top Three in Street Race Series races for three days in a row.

Performance of the Enus Stafford and Dinka Veto Classic in GTA Online

The Enus Stafford is a four-door vintage, ultra-luxury sedan that's based on the real-life Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II. It comes equipped with a V8 engine and a four-speed transmission box. When fully upgraded, the rear-wheel drive layout helps the Stafford reach a top speed of 93.50 mph or 150.47 km/h.

The Veto Classic is a one-seater souvenir car that's ideal for the game's Free Roam mode or having fun with friends. It's based on the 1965 Rupp Dart A-Bone Kart and can hit a top speed of 78.80 mph or 126.82 km/h.

