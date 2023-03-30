GTA Online weekly update for March 30-April 5, 2023, released

A new Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online) weekly update was released today, kick-starting a new event by adding numerous money-making opportunities. Motorcycle Clubs business owners are in for a treat as they get a massive boost this week. Biker Sell and Resupply Missions now hands double bonuses throughout April 5, 2023. MC Clubhouse owners can also earn 2x GTA$ and RP by completing Contracts every day.

Players who run an Acid Lab in Los Santos can also earn 50% more payout on each Sell Mission. A new set of vehicles are now available in car showrooms, along with enticing discounts on select items. This article will share everything players need to know about the latest Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update event officially started today (March 30-April 5)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

No new vehicle



2x GTA$ & RP

- Biker Sell Missions

- MC Work/Challenges/Club Contracts

- Inch By Inch Adv Mode



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Acid Lab Sell Missions



2x Production

- Biker Businesses



2x Supplies

- Biker Businesses Resupplies

2x cash and RP

Inch By Inch Adversary Mode

MC Work/Challenges/Club Contracts

Biker Sell Missions

2x Supplies

Biker Businesses Resupplies

2x Production Speed

Biker Businesses

1.5x cash & RP

Acid Lab Sell Missions

Players must own a GTA Online Clubhouse to participate in any of the Biker Business-related activities and businesses. They are currently offered at a staggering 40% discount, making it the best time to invest in them.

New batch of GTA Online showroom cars (March 30 to April 5)

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Prize Ride - Veto Classic (Top 3 in Street Races, 3 days in row)



Luxury Showcase - Neo, Neon



Simeon Showroom - Retinue Mk II, GP1, Windsor, Windsor Drop, Elegy RH8

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Enus Windsor Drop

Enus Windsor

Vapid Retinue MKII

Annis Elegy RH8

Progen GP1

Luxury Autos Showroom

Pfister Neon

Vysser Neo

Podium Vehicle

Enus Stafford

Prize Ride Challenge

Dinka Veto Classic

Available Time Trials for the week

RC Time Trial – Vespucci Canals

HSW Time Trial – Terminal

Time Trial – Strawberry

HSW Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles)

Karin S95

Latest set of Test Track Vehicles

Gauntlet Hellfire

Enus Jubilee

Ocelot Swinger

From the vehicles listed above, the vintage sedan Enus Stafford is worth keeping an eye on.

List of new discounts for this week (March 30 to April 5)

40% off

Biker Businesses

Biker Clubhouses (Renovations & Upgrades too)

30% off

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire ($521,500)

Vysser Neo ($1,312,500)

Progen GP1 ($882,000)

Enus Windsor Drop ($630,000)

While there’s no new drip-feed content added this week, the additional bonuses on Acid Lab Sell Missions are appreciated.

