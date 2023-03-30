GTA Online weekly update for March 30-April 5, 2023, released

A new Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online) weekly update was released today, kick-starting a new event by adding numerous money-making opportunities. Motorcycle Clubs business owners are in for a treat as they get a massive boost this week. Biker Sell and Resupply Missions now hands double bonuses throughout April 5, 2023. MC Clubhouse owners can also earn 2x GTA$ and RP by completing Contracts every day.
Players who run an Acid Lab in Los Santos can also earn 50% more payout on each Sell Mission. A new set of vehicles are now available in car showrooms, along with enticing discounts on select items. This article will share everything players need to know about the latest Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update event officially started today (March 30-April 5)
2x cash and RP
- Inch By Inch Adversary Mode
- MC Work/Challenges/Club Contracts
- Biker Sell Missions
2x Supplies
- Biker Businesses Resupplies
2x Production Speed
- Biker Businesses
1.5x cash & RP
- Acid Lab Sell Missions
Players must own a GTA Online Clubhouse to participate in any of the Biker Business-related activities and businesses. They are currently offered at a staggering 40% discount, making it the best time to invest in them.
New batch of GTA Online showroom cars (March 30 to April 5)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Enus Windsor Drop
- Enus Windsor
- Vapid Retinue MKII
- Annis Elegy RH8
- Progen GP1
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Pfister Neon
- Vysser Neo
Podium Vehicle
- Enus Stafford
Prize Ride Challenge
- Dinka Veto Classic
Available Time Trials for the week
- RC Time Trial – Vespucci Canals
- HSW Time Trial – Terminal
- Time Trial – Strawberry
HSW Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles)
- Karin S95
Latest set of Test Track Vehicles
- Gauntlet Hellfire
- Enus Jubilee
- Ocelot Swinger
From the vehicles listed above, the vintage sedan Enus Stafford is worth keeping an eye on.
List of new discounts for this week (March 30 to April 5)
40% off
- Biker Businesses
- Biker Clubhouses (Renovations & Upgrades too)
30% off
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire ($521,500)
- Vysser Neo ($1,312,500)
- Progen GP1 ($882,000)
- Enus Windsor Drop ($630,000)
While there’s no new drip-feed content added this week, the additional bonuses on Acid Lab Sell Missions are appreciated.
