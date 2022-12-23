"Gotta be aliens": Mysterious Wisconsin lights spark UFO speculation online

Rural areas of Wisconsin have spotted unexplained lights in the sky and speculations of alien activity have begun making the rounds.

The lights are reported to be darting across the sky in swift motions and in random directions. People have chalked up the lights to being a part of unidentified flying objects or UFOs across farmlands in Fredonia and West Bend in the Badger State.

Netizens convinced that the lights link to alien activity, calling them UFOs (Image via Getty Images/Unknown)

Daily Loud's Twitter page shared images of the sightings provided by locals who claim to be present during the "occurrence." The tweet has since gone viral and has garnered more than 63k likes and had also sparked a debate about what the lights could be.

Some users who saw Daily Loud's tweets were convinced that the lights were a part of alien activity and have responded to the tweets with their own claims.

UFO debate arises after Wisconsin locals see mysterious lights darting across the sky

On December 1, 2022, a Wisconsin local, Kimberly and her husband were driving back home when they spotted a bright light in the sky. At first, the couple thought it was a white owl, but were soon convinced otherwise.

Kimberly explained that the light moved from the top right side of the trees to the car headlights before it went up to the left. She said that the lights went around them thrice, and that was when the couple agreed that the phenomenon couldn't be explained. Following this, they began taking videos of the lights in the sky.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud 🛸 Several people reportedly witnessed bright unexplained lights dart across skies in rural Wisconsin. Some are convinced they were UFO’s Several people reportedly witnessed bright unexplained lights dart across skies in rural Wisconsin. Some are convinced they were UFO’s 👀🛸 https://t.co/2wv7907l8o

Another Wisconsin native, Ken, who was five miles away from Kimberly who was in Fredonia, also reported seeing something similar. Ken said that he saw four lights moving towards the horizon before a fifth light joined them. He added that the five lights then continued to move in the same direction.

Several people online are convinced that the lights are coming from alien activity, and although UFOs can mean anything unidentified, people are sure that they belong to extra terrestrial beings.

ChannelZero @xChannelZero @DailyLoud The unexplained part would make the UFOs ... @DailyLoud The unexplained part would make the UFOs ...

Impunity 🇰🇷 / 🇺🇸 @kimchi_trader @DailyLoud UFO’s probably locked their doors and drove to another planet when they saw what was going on here. @DailyLoud UFO’s probably locked their doors and drove to another planet when they saw what was going on here.

enz @germ_002 @DailyLoud Same, caught one of them ufo passengers lacking last night @DailyLoud Same, caught one of them ufo passengers lacking last night https://t.co/i3OEVQgaL7

Santa clause @Noelbisha03 @DailyLoud Why do you think those things happen only in usa? becuase of military tests which later they report as unexplained phenomenon which turns away attention from those test directly to aliens @DailyLoud Why do you think those things happen only in usa? becuase of military tests which later they report as unexplained phenomenon which turns away attention from those test directly to aliens

Danny_El☬ @mercury_d_80th @DailyLoud Those were the aliens that came to watch the World Cup final. They were just leaving. @DailyLoud Those were the aliens that came to watch the World Cup final. They were just leaving.

Meanwhile, others have plausible explanations about the lights and none of them are close to any kind of alien activity.

nooneliveshereanymore @Heatherinspaces @GStramara @DailyLoud It’s Christmas time, and those are spotlights. Most churches have them up right now. @GStramara @DailyLoud It’s Christmas time, and those are spotlights. Most churches have them up right now.

ToxicIQ @ToxicNgcobo @DailyLoud I mean if drones can do this I don’t see a reason why they can’t do that @DailyLoud I mean if drones can do this I don’t see a reason why they can’t do that https://t.co/DdSeEsTJAP

sweggysupplyco @sweggysupply @DailyLoud Looks like the spotlights they have at carnivals. And if the clouds are low the more spread out they’ll look. They go in a circular pattern just like that. @DailyLoud Looks like the spotlights they have at carnivals. And if the clouds are low the more spread out they’ll look. They go in a circular pattern just like that.

ufoofinterest.org @ufoofinterest

twitter.com/ufoofinterest/… ufoofinterest.org @ufoofinterest I read several questions in my inBox about this video taken in #Yokohama on May 15, 2022. What are those lights? A UFO race? Reading some local news ( youtube.com/watch?v=iCYeBJ… ), the lights came from the Nissan Stadium where there were rehearsals for the concert of @nogizaka46 I read several questions in my inBox about this video taken in #Yokohama on May 15, 2022. What are those lights? A UFO race? Reading some local news (youtube.com/watch?v=iCYeBJ…), the lights came from the Nissan Stadium where there were rehearsals for the concert of @nogizaka46 https://t.co/EbPbGws4rF @DailyLoud Those are just searchlight like these. @DailyLoud Those are just searchlight like these.twitter.com/ufoofinterest/…

Another plausible explanation, similar to the ones above, was given by investigator and columnist Mick West. He mentioned that the lights are a part of the new Christmas decorations put up by a Wisconsin local church.

Tweeting about the same, he asked about the lights after he heard about them, and learnt that the Holy Cross Church of Belgium, Wisconsin, had added the lights to their Christmas display.

Mick West @MickWest Regarding the Wisconsin searchlight "UAP," I asked around and apparently the Holy Cross Church of Belgium, WI, added searchlights to their Christmas display this year. And it's right in the lines of sight. Regarding the Wisconsin searchlight "UAP," I asked around and apparently the Holy Cross Church of Belgium, WI, added searchlights to their Christmas display this year. And it's right in the lines of sight. https://t.co/QSh9moya0y

In a series of tweets, he said the Christmas lights might not have been part of the church but were near it and still gave the same result. He said that the lights, regardless of where they came from were directly in the line of sight.

Poll : 0 votes