Where is Archuleta Mesa located? All about the rumored UFO base ahead of The CW show Mysteries Decoded

The upcoming episode of The CW's Mysteries Decoded is ready to dive into Archuleta Mesa, one of the most popular and widely revered places in the history of conspiracy theory for its seven-story alien facility built under the ground. The mountain is situated in the quaint desert town of Dulce, New Mexico, and has fewer than 3,000 residents in its limited landmass.

However, conspiracy theorists as well as locals from the area strongly believe that there is a seven-story underground research facility under the Archuleta Mesa mountain that rivals the stories of the fabled Area-51. The theories hint at a human-alien collaboration as well as multiple experiments on both humans and lines, all conducted and maintained with the help of a certain "black budget," which reportedly ranges between $50 and $80 billion and is classified as military spending.

U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and paranormal investigator Heather Taddy will travel to the little town in hopes of deciphering the famous conspiracy in the upcoming episode of Mysteries Decoded.

History of the Archuleta Mesa: The famous Dulce base

The rumors of the facility below Archuleta Mesa go back over half a decade. Its fame draws many ufologists and conspiracy theorists from around the country to the tiny indigenous town. The first rumors arose in the mid-1970s when New Mexico State Trooper Gabriel Valdez allegedly reported some cattle mutilation and the discovery of an uncanny creature inside the cow.

According to sources, Valdez first saw a sophisticated spaceship followed by a mutilated cow, inside which lay a bizarre hybrid that he described as something which "looked like a human, a monkey, and a frog." He also discovered gas masks and glow sticks at the site, which proved that there was government intervention in this.

These claims were aided by several others from the region, including Albuquerque-based physicist Paul Bennewitz, who allegedly intercepted electronic signals in Dulce that he claimed were coming from below the ground. Bennewitz went on to write a paper on the subject, piquing the interest of many in the field.

By the 1990s, a government man, John Lear, had also stepped up with his claims about the alien facility in Archuleta Mesa. However, it was Philip Schneider whose public claims about the alien facility received widespread recognition, mostly because of how bizarre the tales were.

Philip claimed that he was involved in building the alien base and that during the project, the military encountered alien entities below the ground. He also alleged that he lost several fingers during the battle with aliens. He also claimed that roughly 60 people were killed in this conflict. There has been no proof of these encounters so far, but Philip does have a few missing fingers.

More about the Dulce base

The Dulce base in Archuleta Mesa is rumored to be seven stories tall, reaching two miles below the ground. The facility is rumored to have separate floors for different kinds of research, with the sixth floor rumored to be the most terrifying one. Schneider claimed that this was only one of the many bases all around the United States.

Dulce residents have testified to seeing unnatural occurrences all their lives. Geraldine Julian, a resident of Dulce, said:

"The whole town of Dulce, whoever you want to talk to, they’ll tell you what they’ve seen,...It’s not just a fairy tale. All the things are true, and I believe every last one of them, too, because I’ve seen it myself."

The upcoming episode of Mysteries Decoded will air on July 13, 2022, on the CW channel.

