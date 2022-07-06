Who is Jennifer Marshall? Stranger Things actress to enter the Conjuring house in Mysteries Decoded

CW's Mysteries Decoded, hosted by Jennifer Marshall, is ready to air the first episode of its second season this week, looking into the infamous "Conjuring house" that has captivated horror enthusiasts from around the world with fascinating stories of hauntings and the supernatural.

The upcoming episode, titled Curse of The Conjuring House, will air on July 6, 2022.

Host Jennifer Marshall is a former member of the U.S. Navy and a vocal advocate for the military veteran community. After she served the country for several years, she rather unconventionally began a career in film and television, going on to gain fame as the host of Mysteries Decoded.

In the episode, Marshall, famously seen in Netflix's Stranger Things, will explore the infamous mysteries of the "Conjuring house", which has a long history of supernatural occurrences, including testimonies from the most recent owners who claimed to see things and hear unnatural sounds in the house.

Marshall is a licensed private investigator in the country and will partake in this project with the help of Sara Gray, a renowned paranormal expert.

All about Jennifer Marshall: Early life, career and more explored

Marshall joined the Navy when she was only 17. She was stationed in Great Lakes, Illinois, San Nicolas Island, and the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt over her five-year stint in the navy. She worked as an aircraft handler, in aviation logistics, and as part of a security team in the Navy.

During her time in the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Theodore, she was deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom. This earned her the proud designation of Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist.

She also won the Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal, National Defense Medal, and Meritorious Unit Commendation, among other honors during her stay in the navy.

After her service, Jennifer graduated from college with a double major. A few years later, she moved to LA, California, to seek out a career in the film and television industry. She became a recognized actress soon, appearing in shows like NCIS, Hawaii Five-0, Stranger Things, and Game Shakers. Jennifer also attended school to become a qualified private investigator.

In 2019, she was honored as one of the "Hill Vets 2019" for excellence in television and film. Alongside the many things she does professionally, Jennifer is a member of the American Legion and volunteers by mentoring veterans who want to get into the film and television industry. She also does other voluntary work.

Jennifer Marshall serves on the Veterans and Community Oversight and Engagement Board (VCOEB) on a federal level, speaking out on veteran issues. She also executive produces veteran-centered mental health public service announcements through Make the Connection.

Her notable works include The Gatekeeper (2019), Reacher (2022), Red Ruby (2019-), A Dog's Way Home (2019), American Warfighter (2018), Unusual Suspects (2013) and Colony (2016), among others.

The upcoming episode of Mysteries Decoded will premiere on July 6, 2022, on the CW channel at 8 pm EST.

