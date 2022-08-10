"Unique": Beyonce’s Alien Star generates meme fest online

It has been a little over a week since Beyonce’s album Renaissance came out. The third single from the album, Alien Superstar, has now taken the internet by storm. Last month, the song's lead single Break My Soul had gained similar popularity. In Alien Superstar, Beyonce compares herself to extraterrestrial or otherworldly beings. The song captures the essence of how "unique" the singer is, as she owns it in the lyrics.

The introductory verse of the song serves as a reminder to her fans that she is The Queen of Pop and that there can be no other. The lyrics go as follows:

“I'm one of one, I'm number one, I'm the only one / Don't even waste your time trying to compete with me / No one else in this world can think like me / I'm twisted, I'll contradict it.

Some lyrics also hold references to People of Colour and the LGBTQ+ community, who have lauded the song. Netizens and members of the Bey Hive have created memes and videos with the song in the background.

✨ @heyjaeee Me every time I listen to alien superstar Me every time I listen to alien superstar https://t.co/mZ4Lika7Zh

Alien Superstar is nothing short of an anthem that portrays Beyonce as an intergalactic star. It serves as an uplifting dance number, and has encouraged fans to create memes and videos.

Various celebrities, including Kylie Jenner and Keke Palmer, have also used the song to make videos. Until earlier this week, Alien Superstar was the most streamed song from the album. The song also peaked at No. 1 on Apple Music.

Alien Superstar features 24 credited songwriters, including Jay-Z and producer Honey Dijon. However, the majority of the songwriters come from samples and interpolations, for instance from Right Said Fred's Richard. The melody of Alien Superstar's chorus is inspired by Peter and John Fairbrass’s hit, I’m Too S*xy.

Earlier this year, while discussing the theme and creative motive behind the much-anticipated album, Beyonce explained her desire to,

"create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom."

Fans react to Beyonce’s Alien Superstar with memes and edits

Beyonce’s hit number Alien Superstar has generated various memes and edits online. Celebrities including Keke Palmer, Kerry Washington, and Kim Petras also tweeted expressing the effect the song had on them. Fans waited six years for Beyonce's new work, as her previous album Lemonade was released in 2016, and it seems that they are making fun memes and edits to celebrate the Queen of Pop's new hit songs.

Elle Rudd @ElleRudd_ This is EXACTLY how alien superstar feels This is EXACTLY how alien superstar feels https://t.co/nhF07uCGJO

kerry washington @kerrywashington Hey. How many times is an unhealthy amount of times to listen to Alien Superstar in a day? Asking for a friend... Hey. How many times is an unhealthy amount of times to listen to Alien Superstar in a day? Asking for a friend... https://t.co/uj0S3YGzAa

tadaviyon @Monosyllabik Just in case Alien Superstar comes on Just in case Alien Superstar comes on https://t.co/P1uePqAhoU

zae @itszaeok this single handedly shot alien superstar up in my rankings like the power this has this single handedly shot alien superstar up in my rankings like the power this has https://t.co/ZGXMly6Js2

Hermiden @IChoseViolences Reality Star, Kylie Jenner, having an ALIEN SUPERSTAR moment on TikTok Reality Star, Kylie Jenner, having an ALIEN SUPERSTAR moment on TikTok https://t.co/f7JVyQjrcV

Beyonce’s album reached No. 1 on Billboard

Meanwhile, Renaissance has reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. As per Billboard, Renaissance is the singer's seventh solo album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album chart follows her previously released albums Lemonade, Beyoncé, and 4. The new addition makes her the first female artist to have her first seven solo albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Her lead single from the album Break My Soul has also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, marking the Grammy winner's eighth Hot 100 No. 1 as a soloist. In 2008, her hit single as a solo artist Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) peaked at No. 1 on Billboard. Other entries from the star included Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage remix in 2020 and Ed Sheeran’s Perfect in 2017.

While sharing the artwork of her album, the Break My Soul singer shared.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.”

During the album’s release, the artist noted on her website that Renaissance is the first part of a three-act project recorded over the past three years, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from dedicating the album to her children and husband, Queen Bey shared that the album was for her ‘Uncle Jonny.’ Jonny was the nephew of Beyonce's mother Tina. However, the artist and her sister Solange referred to him as uncle.

Uncle Jonny was a member of the LGBTQ+ community, who died of complications resulting from HIV. According to the Single Ladies singer, he was the first person to expose her to a lot of music and culture that served as inspiration for this album.

