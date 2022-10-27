TikTok star Jasmine Chiswell slammed for making fun of Wisconsin Volleyball team private pictures scandal

Jasmine Chiswell, a TikTok celebrity known for her retro-styling videos, is facing backlash for a video seemingly joking about the University of Wisconsin volleyball team photo leak.

Chiswell, who has over 16 million followers on TikTok, posted the video with the text:

"My husband and I just got into a big argument and he said he’s going to move to Wisconsin to play volleyball.”

Although the video was deleted, another TikToker Ms_Ryan, stitched Chiswell's video and said that she didn't get the punchline of the joke.

In the video, Ms_Ryan wonders if Jasmine's husband was looking at pictures of "barely legal women (who) got their nude pictures leaked without their permission."

Ms_Ryan's TikTok video gained over 355,000 views as of Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and has over 200 likes on Instagram.

Netizens continue to support Wisconsin volleyball team

Jasmine Chiswell's video was met with immediate criticism from her followers. Many agreed with Ms_Ryan's sentiment, and stood behind the Wisconsin team.

Last week, photos of the University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball players began circulating without the players’ consent. The photos, taken inside their locker room, were spread online over platforms such as Twitter, TikTok and Reddit.

On October 20, 2022, the university released a statement expressing that the images were “never intended to be shared publicly.” The statement continued to add that "unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athlete's privacy."

Netizens backed the team and stamped the incident as a gross violation of their privacy. In light of this situation, Chiswell's video did not make a positive impression.

While some users commented that the video left a bad taste in their mouths, others noted that there was no need for her to joke about the incident. Some users also wondered about the punchline of the video.

One comment stated:

"I felt this when I saw. Like what’s funny? That’s really sad to laugh at."

Users were appreciative of Ms_Ryan's response to Chiswell's video (Image via @hey.msryan/Instagram).

Ms_Ryan's video, on the other hand, was lauded by users for the way she dealt with the Winconsin volleyball team's situation.

Who is Jasmine Chiswell?

The Scottish TikTok star, who deleted the video about Wisconsin following the backlash, rose to popularity as internet's 'Marilyn Monroe.' The influencer lives in the house that Monroe occupied during her marriage to baseball player, Joe Dimaggio.

Chiswell creates vintage-inspired makeup and fashion videos on TikTok. She recently collaborated with the brand, Colourpop, reflecting on her retro-modern aesthetic. Jasmine also posts house tours and personal anecdotes for 16 million followers.

Even before the Wisconsin video, netizens were divided in their opinion of her. Some loved her videos and tagged her content as "wholesome."

spooky bimbo 👻🧙‍♀️🧹🧪 @tired_bimbo New wholesome obsession is Jasmine Chiswell videos. Just dresses like Marilyn Monroe and talks about retro hairstyles/makeup/clothes, her cute kid, her husband whom she's clearly very in love with. Had a series showing her post-baby bump. Love this. New wholesome obsession is Jasmine Chiswell videos. Just dresses like Marilyn Monroe and talks about retro hairstyles/makeup/clothes, her cute kid, her husband whom she's clearly very in love with. Had a series showing her post-baby bump. Love this.

Others did not appreciate the TikToker's seeming appropriation of the legendary Hollywood starlet's life.

Thehottakeones @thehottakeones I never liked Jasmine Chiswell.she made her entire career off of Marilyn Monroe without looking ANYTHING like Marilyn Monroe. I'm also tired of every white girl who's life is so safe, they have to romanticize the tragedy that was Marilyn Monroes life. I never liked Jasmine Chiswell.she made her entire career off of Marilyn Monroe without looking ANYTHING like Marilyn Monroe. I'm also tired of every white girl who's life is so safe, they have to romanticize the tragedy that was Marilyn Monroes life.

After the recent video, one user wrote:

"I used to really love her content. Recently it has gotten so weird and I’ve stuck it out but I feel like this is my final straw."

Chiswell is yet to comment on the video as of writing this article.

