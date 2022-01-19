How old is Jasmine Chiswell? Age explored as "Marilyn Monroe of TikTok" welcomes a baby boy

Jasmine Chiswell, best known as the "Marilyn Monroe of TikTok," has given birth to a baby boy. The new mother revealed in May that she was expecting a kid with her husband, Maverick McNeilly. The mother shared TikTok videos of herself throughout her pregnancy.

In one of them, she said:

"Guess what… If the baby doesn't arrive … In the next day or so… We go in for our induction!"

On January 17, she shared with her 14 million TikTok followers that she had given birth. In the video with the caption: “Is the baby here,” to which, she responded with joy saying yes.

The father confirmed the news as well. He commented on how much he loved them both. McNeilly had previously shared that he wished to have a boy but:

“you get older and you just go, 'Who cares?' And you just want a healthy baby and you'll love them no matter what."

How did Jasmine Chiswell transform into Marilyn Monroe?

The social media star was born in Glasgow, Scotland. She was on the road to becoming a doctor; however, her parents’ divorce strained her studies. She then found herself pursuing an acting job at the BBC.

Chiswell’s keen interest in the Hollywood star began after they passed the latter’s home, which was being demolished. They went on to buy one of Monroe’s homes in hopes of preserving it.

Jasmine Chiswell then pursued her interest in vintage fashion. She started collecting vintage makeup and dresses, becoming an internet sensation.

Did the parents know the gender of their baby?

The 28-year-old mother did a 'gender reveal' in September 2021. She uploaded a video on her YouTube channel, where she has garnered over 438k subscribers. She had included several products brought from stores and had included decorations.

Jasmine Chiswell and her husband had confessed that they did not arrange for a huge party as the decorations, which were scheduled for the same, did not arrive on time. Hence, their intimate celebration mainly included balloons.

The parents stood alongside a black balloon that said, “Girl or Boy?” They popped the needle and confirmed that they were having a son. The two admitted to knowing the gender of the child before arranging the event.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha