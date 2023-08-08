"Trying to boost Green Goblin movie tickets": Peru's 7-feet armored alien claim leaves netizens in disbelief

A claim is doing the rounds on the internet that says that a 7-foot-tall, green-colored alien is seen attacking people. This incident took place in Peru, and the unknown creature reportedly also attacked a teenage girl.

The Sun reported that villagers from Maynas province in Peru are saying that the unidentified creature has a large head and yellow eyes and that the unidentified being is trying to hurt people. The police are currently investigating the bizarre claims of an alien being spotted in Peru.

As the news of the alien being spotted in Peru started doing the rounds on the internet, several internet users reacted to it and said that they did not believe this. A social media user on X, @oscarcasasola7, reacted to this bizarre claim and said,

“They're trying to boost Green Goblin movie tickets.”

For those unaware, the Green Goblin is the villain of the Spider-Man movie series. This character is also tall and green-colored, and thus people are now sharing jokes about it.

Social media users react to Peru’s 7-foot armored alien claim

According to the report in The Sun, the alleged attack by an armored alien took place in one of the districts of Maynas Province in Peru, which is popularly known as Alto Nanay. The villagers also reported that the unidentified creature also slashed the throat of a 15-year-old girl.

Other than this, people from that area also made claims that the unidentified creature can disappear on its own and that nothing happens to it when it is attacked by man-made weapons.

As internet users came across the news of an unidentified creature being spotted in Peru, they reacted to it by saying that this did not seem real to them. Several social media users joked about it and shared hilarious reactions to aliens being spotted in Peru.

Karl Bennett @TheDeathKwonDo @Occultjourneys Looks like a flashlight from above illuminating a tree/bush, to me. The video is blurry and has that digital muddiness to it that can create shapes out of others.

Official #UFO #UAP #UFOx #UFOWorldWideConnect @Cryptonian22 @Occultjourneys You can hear the "pissed" in these peoples voices. That is an indicator to me that there frustrated and angry The first time anyone would be scared to death after several times frustration, anger and lack of sleep would take over..

Spacetomato @Daniel75764966 @Occultjourneys It looks like torch lights being shone onto tree branches .. Once again this video shows as much as the Las Vegas alien video.. nothing.

Dan Waites @danwastro



Either an “extraordinary popular delusion” or something off the scale in terms of levels of high strangeness. This Peru “alien invasion” story, if you’ve been following, is completely insane. No other way to put it.Either an “extraordinary popular delusion” or something off the scale in terms of levels of high strangeness. twitter.com/planethunter56…

🌸🇩🇴 ✨ 🇩🇴🧠Ultimate Truth-Seeker✨💘🇺🇸 @la_morena_R

08/5/23



POLICE:

Locals have reported seeing 7ft armoured aliens with large heads and yellow eyes in Peru. A teenage girl was reportedly attacked by one of the 'strange beings' pic.twitter.com/XOgpwMGSg1 Tribe in Peru that was shooting aliens over the weekend?08/5/23POLICE:Locals have reported seeing 7ft armoured aliens with large heads and yellow eyes in Peru. A teenage girl was reportedly attacked by one of the 'strange beings' twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Moreover, the community leaders from Maynas said that this creature has been causing trouble for them since July 11. Some people from that area have also called that creature Pelacaras, which is a popular character in the folklore of that particular area. However, community leaders are making people believe that the unknown being is an extraterrestrial creature from space.

Community leader Jairo Reátegui Ávila is trying to convince people in Peru that the creature that was spotted is an alien. He also told The Sun that he and the villagers tried to kill the creature with a shotgun. However, they failed because the creature is quite powerful.

Jairo told The Sun,

“I shot one of them twice and he wasn’t injured, he rose and disappeared. The villagers are very frightened about what’s happening here in our community.”

He further made more comments on it and said that the creature’s shoes are round-shaped and that there is a red heel too. Jairo continued and said that the creature is using these kinds of shoes to float in the air.