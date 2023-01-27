Shotgun Wedding review: A wedding, an ex-boyfriend, and a lot of pirates 

The day of the bride and groom's wedding should be the most memorable one of their lives, right? Wrong! In Shotgun Wedding is an infestation of a villainous ex-boyfriend and a bunch of dangerous pirates.

Shotgun Wedding by Prime Video, released on Lionsgate Play, is a crazy ride that makes you wonder if planning a lavish wedding is worthwhile. However, if the couple is badass, there is no cause for concern.

Along with Lopez and Duhamel, the film has a star-studded cast, but Lopez's wedding dress almost has a life of its own. She is seen wearing it throughout the movie and even kills pirates in it.

Shotgun Wedding review: A seriously hilarious film about a life-and-death situation

We had to pause to appreciate the film's name before moving on. The makers of the film sure have put a lot of thought behind it, given there are actual shotguns in it.

Initially, we learned that Darcy, played by Jennifer Lopez, is getting married to Tom, played by Josh Duhamel. The couple's parents have been presented to us gradually; one of them is Jennifer Coolidge, a recent Emmy awardee. Her name is Carol, and she is Tom's mother and looks way more excited than the couple themselves.

It is a destination wedding on an island in the Philippines. On paper, it sounds like the most romantic destination, but things quickly take a dangerous yet hilarious turn. Sean, played by Lenny Kravitz, is Darcy's ex and her father's friend, who crashes the wedding, and the couple seems to be constantly fighting and getting cold feet.

But the worst is saved for last when a bunch of dangerous, murderous pirates raids the resort they live in and take the guests of the wedding hostage. Even though the couple has differences, they take up the responsibility to save everyone.

Shotgun Wedding is a pretty enjoyable watch if you dig destination weddings, classic Hollywood comedies, action, and of course, the stunning Jennifer Lopez. Lopez and Duhamel have been in the game for ages, and their performances are riveting, as expected.

Shotgun Wedding's filming location is extremely eye-pleasing. We are introduced to the luscious beaches of a Filipino island which is filled with luxury and greenery. And most importantly, the action sequences in the film are truly amazing to look at. The couple have been shown to have a lot of courage and aren't afraid to kill to save their loved ones.

Shotgun Wedding's supporting cast is nothing less than the lead actors

Shotgun Wedding's star-studded supporting cast includes Sônia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D'Arcy Carden, Selena Tan, Desmin Borges, Callie Hernandez, and many more. Kravitz has done a brilliant job portraying Lopez's ex, and Coolidge's comical timing and delivery are seriously overlooked.

Those who have watched HBO's The White Lotus can easily find a resemblance between her character from the show and the movie, especially when she picks up a machine gun.

The film's synopsis, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads:

"In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet."

It continues:

"And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first."

The film was directed by Jason Moore and written by Mark Hammer.

Shotgun Wedding is streaming worldwide on Prime Video and on Lionsgate Play, which is available on Prime Video Channels in India.

