The White Lotus season 3: Tentative release date, plot, and what to expect

The White Lotus ended its second season on Sunday, December 11, 2022, with an eventful finale that has left fans completely shocked. The anthology drama series has already been renewed for a third season and fans can expect several new fascinating characters and a different setting for the upcoming installment.

While the official release date for the new season has not yet been announced, fans can expect the series to return sometime around late 2023 or early 2024. Viewers can also look forward to several new faces in The White Lotus season 3.

Creator Mike White says Jennifer Coolidge could return for The White Lotus season 3

News of The White Lotus being renewed for season 3 came out in November 2022 in the midst of season 2. During an earlier interview with Deadline, creator Mike White mentioned that the location for the series might be Asia or a new continent.

According to Vanity Fair, White described the upcoming season during the post-final interview as, ''a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.''

Regarding the cast for the new season, Mike White mentioned during the aforementioned interview with Deadline that Jennifer Coolidge, who played the role of Tanya McQuoid in the show, might return for the upcoming season. He said:

''Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, ‘I can’t go to Italy without Jennifer.’ And maybe that’s still the case. Like, maybe you can’t go to Japan without Jennifer, either. There are so many fun actors we’ve worked with so far, so it’s just kind of like who’s available.''

However, after the turn of events in the season 2 finale, Jennifer Coolidge's return seems highly unlikely. Another possible returning cast member could be Jon Gries, who portrays the character of Greg Hunt in the series.

One of the most prominent themes explored in The White Lotus is death, and based on Mike White's description, it could possibly continue in the new season as well.

Fans can look forward to another thematically rich series that explores a number of themes like religion, spirituality, and Eastern philosophy, with several new intriguing characters struggling to deal with their numerous personal issues.

In brief, about The White Lotus plot and cast details

The White Lotus is a fascinating anthology drama show that centers around the lives of various guests and staff at the titular hotel. The official synopsis of the series, as per HBO, states:

''From Mike White (HBO’s Enlightened), The White Lotus is a sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the span of one highly transformative week.''

The description further reads:

''As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, the six-episode first season gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees, and idyllic locale itself.''

The show has received almost universal critical acclaim, with many viewers, cinephiles, and critics raving about its thematic depth, unique humor, and performances by the cast.

The recently-concluded season 2 featured several prominent actors like Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James, and many others.

Creator Mike White is widely known for his works on HBO's Enlightened, School of Rock, and Brad's Status.

