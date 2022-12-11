The White Lotus season 2 episode 7 is set to drop on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET, as per Inverse. The finale episode is expected to provide a satisfactory conclusion to what's been an enthralling season, replete with drama, romance, and comedy.

The ongoing installment has received high praise from viewers and critics, thanks to the strong writing, performances by the cast, and intriguing storyline. The second season is set in Taormina, Sicily, and explores a number of characters staying at the titular hotel.

The White Lotus season 2 finale will focus on the rising tension between Tanya and Quentin

The highly anticipated season finale of The White Lotus will witness a number of crucial events as fans wait with bated breath to find out who'll survive. Titled Arrivederci, the episode is expected to focus on the rising tension between Tanya and Quentin.

Meanwhile, in what could be one of the most dramatic scenes from the season, Ethan sets out to have a confrontation with Cam. Check out the synopsis of the new episode as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Albie asks Dominic for a karmic payment to help Lucia; Tanya grows wary of Quentin's motives; Ethan confronts Cam.''

The previous episode, titled Abductions, focused on a trip involving Bert, Albie, and Tom that turned out to be an absolute nightmare. Elsewhere, Ethan and Harper's equation gets even more complicated due to Harper's strong suspicion that her husband hasn't been faithful to her.

With several questions still left to be answered, fans can look forward to an eventful finale that'll tie things up nicely as the series looks to end the season on high.

The White Lotus plot and cast

The White Lotus is an anthology series that explores the numerous personal struggles and challenges faced by the guests and employees staying at the titular hotel. Here's a synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''An all-star cast head to a resort and unleash their worst, most privileged impulses. The series is a sharp social satire following the exploits of various guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by their various dysfunctions.''

The description further states:

''A week in the life of vacationers is unravelled as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. With each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel's cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.''

The second season features F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, and Jennifer Coolidge, among various others, in pivotal roles. The current season has received widespread critical acclaim, with praise mostly directed towards the clever writing, characterizations, fascinating plotlines, and thematic depth.

The first season starred Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, and Brittany O'Grady, among numerous others, essaying important roles. The first season also received equally strong reviews from viewers and critics, with many considering it to be among the finest shows of the year.

You can watch the upcoming season 2 finale of The White Lotus on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes