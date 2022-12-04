What time will The White Lotus season 2 episode 6 air on HBO? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The second season of White Lotus is already proving to be just as gripping as its Emmy award-winning first season. With the upcoming episode scheduled to be aired on December 4, 2022, at 9 PM EST, the series is all set for a milestone as this is the last episode before the finale airs a week later.

Five episodes in, White Lotus has already brought to the surface some conflicting emotions while also wrapping the already mysterious premise with a set of connections that now seem all the more engaging. Going into the sixth episode, viewers will get closer to the big revelation teased in the first scene of the second season.

The upcoming episode of White Lotus will premiere on December 4, 2022, at 9 PM EST on HBO and HBO Max. For other regions, the episode can also be streamed on Disney+.

White Lotus season 2, episode 6: What to expect from the penultimate episode?

From the premise, it seems that things are only about to get more complicated for nearly all the characters, especially Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe). The previous episode finally saw them admit to some of the flaws in their relationship and acknowledge the work they need for the same. However, not everything appears to be heading in the right direction for them, especially with a looming Cameron (Theo James) in the backdrop.

Things are also heavily complicated at the moment for the three generations of Di Grassos. Their "boys' trip" has taken quite an ugly turn after a string of misfortunes lead to an awkward scenario between the father and the son. This theme will definitely be a part of the upcoming episode of White Lotus.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"After admitting their marriage needs work, Ethan grows suspicious of Harper and Cam. As they look forward to a lavish party at Quentin’s Palermo estate, Tanya gives Portia an opaque warning about Jack. Meanwhile, the Di Grassos head out in search of distant Sicilian relatives, but Dominic bristles when Albie invites Lucia along as their translator."

The synopsis also hints at possible complications in the Di Grasso family. Another issue that this episode might deal with is the mystery victim who was shown at the beginning of the show. So far, viewers have been offered little idea about the character or the motive, mirroring the development arc of the series' first season.

Valentina's character (played by Sabrina Impacciatore) also seems to have a lot left in store, something that can be a pivotal part of the upcoming episode. It could also be a way to establish the murder that was shown in the first scene.

Meanwhile, Tanya McQuaid (Jennifer Coolidge), who has also been in an interesting place in the previous episode, may have some important developments pending. The upcoming episode is also expected to have a cliffhanger that would lead to the finale.

All the episodes of White Lotus are now streaming on HBO. It is worth noting that this season is an episode longer than its anthology counterpart, which ended with the sixth episode. Stay tuned for more updates.

