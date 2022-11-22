The dark comedy anthology series, The White Lotus, is currently in its second season. The multiple Prime-time Emmy Award-winning series is nearing its end, with just three more episodes left to be released.

Season 2 episode 4, titled In the Sandbox, was released exclusively on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, November 20, 2022. It was written and directed by Mike White.

Fans of the series are now shipping Ethan and Cameron (played by Will Sharpe and Theo James, respectively) owing to a passionate scene featuring them in the latest episode.

Spencer Althouse



#TheWhiteLotus I need Theo James and Will Sharpe to just kiss already I need Theo James and Will Sharpe to just kiss already#TheWhiteLotus https://t.co/aeNXEOyNhV

The White Lotus fans can't stop shipping Cameron and Ethan

After witnessing the intense on-screen chemistry between Cameron and Ethan in the fourth episode of The White Lotus Season 2, fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the romantic encounter between the two characters.

Take a closer look at some of the fan tweets here:

▫️ @theowjmes Honestly? It's not because I'm a fan, but Theo James deserves AT LEAST a nomination. Cameron manages to be extremely fun and terrifying at the same time. It's magnetic and Theo is serving up an impeccable performance. #TheWhiteLotus Honestly? It's not because I'm a fan, but Theo James deserves AT LEAST a nomination. Cameron manages to be extremely fun and terrifying at the same time. It's magnetic and Theo is serving up an impeccable performance. #TheWhiteLotus

Hannah 🍂



Cam “jokingly” detailing what he wants to do to Ethan while facing him in bed…? #TheWhiteLotus Cam “jokingly” detailing what he wants to do to Ethan while facing him in bed…? #TheWhiteLotus https://t.co/6N5B2Ip16E

It is safe to say that fans have been buzzing with excitement to see what the upcoming episode of the season will bring to them. Continue reading to learn all about the 5th episode of The White Lotus Season 2.

Learn all about the upcoming episode of The White Lotus Season 2, ahead of its arrival on HBO and HBO Max

The highly thrilling and much-anticipated fifth episode of the series' second season will be released this coming Sunday, November 27, 2022, exclusively on HBO and its streaming platform HBO Max. The airtime for the episode is 9 pm EST.

Episode 5 of the second season has been titled, That's Amore. An official synopsis for the same is not available yet.

Here's a list of the three yet-to-be-released episodes (including episode 5) along with their release dates:

Episode 5: That's Amore - November 27, 2022

Episode 6: Abductions - December 4, 2022

Episode 7: Byg - Decemebr 11, 2022

The lead cast list for the series' Season 2 includes F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso, Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan, Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller, Theo James as Cameron Sullivan, Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller, Jon Gries as Greg Hunt, Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina, Tom Hollander as Quentin, and a few others.

Watch episode 5 of The White Lotus Season 2, on Sunday, November 27, 2022, on HBO and HBO Max.

