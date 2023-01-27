Shotgun Wedding cast list and characters explored

Jennifer Lopez's new movie, Shotgun Wedding, arrived on Prime Video on Friday, January 27, 2023. The film tells the story of a couple whose grand wedding ceremony is hijacked by thugs, and the attendees are taken hostage. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Amazon Prime Video:

''Darcy and Tom gather their families for the ultimate destination wedding but when the entire party is taken hostage, “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first.''

The movie stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in the lead roles, along with many others playing important supporting/minor roles. Shotgun Wedding is directed by Jason Moore and written by Mark Hammer.

Shotgun Wedding cast list: Jennifer Lopez and others to star in new rom-com

1) Jennifer Lopez as Darcy

Jennifer Lopez plays the lead role of Darcy in the new romantic comedy, Shotgun Wedding. Darcy and Tom are deeply in love and planning to get married, but on the big day, the couple gets cold feet. To make things worse, their party is hijacked by several thugs, and now they need to try and protect themselves and each other, apart from their families.

Lopez looks brilliant in the trailer, as she displays her unique comic charm and dominates the trailer with her impeccable charisma. Jennifer Lopez's other memorable acting credits include Out of Sight, The Boy Next Door, and Gigli, to name a few.

2) Josh Duhamel as Tom

Actor Josh Duhamel dons the role of Tom in the new rom-com. Tom is Darcy's love interest, and the entire film revolves around their chaotic wedding ceremony. Duhamel shares lovely onscreen chemistry with Lopez, making for an adorably charming couple.

Apart from Shotgun Wedding, Josh Duhamel has starred in various other films and shows over the years, like All My Children, Las Vegas, and many more.

3) Jennifer Coolidge as Carol

Jennifer Coolidge essays the role of Carol in Shotgun Wedding. Carol is Tom's mother, who plays a key role in the storyline. Coolidge looks stunning and hilarious in the movie's sneak peek and promises to deliver a charming performance.

Jennifer Coolidge has recently garnered high praise from critics and viewers for her performance in the acclaimed HBO series, The White Lotus, wherein she played the role of Tanya McQuoid. Her other popular works include Promising Young Woman, Date Movie, and many more.

4) Sônia Braga as Renata

Sônia Braga portrays the character of Renata in the movie. Renata is Darcy's mother, and Braga's chemistry with Lopez in the trailer elevates the film to a different level altogether.

Fans will recognize Sônia Braga as Spider Woman from Kiss of the Spider Woman. Her other notable roles came in American Family, Fatima, and Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands, to name a few.

Apart from Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Sônia Braga, and Jennifer Coolidge, the film also stars actors like:

Lenny Kravitz as Sean

D'Arcy Carden as Harriet

Cheech Marin as Robert

Selena Tan as Marge

Shotgun Wedding is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes