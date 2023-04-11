4 space movies to watch ahead of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Space movies are the go-to for any science nerd. Space has always been a mysterious place, as so much of it is still unknown to humankind. Humans have been trying for ages to find answers by launching satellites and sending rockets, but they still have miles to go. So, for Earthlings, space movies are one way to experience the vastness of the universe.

Marvel’s latest Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has all the space movie enthusiasts on their toes. The latest movie from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise will be directed by James Gunn. The story takes off after Avengers Endgame and the death of Gamora. Peter Quill is seen grieving the loss of Gamora and drowning in grief. However, he must pick himself up soon, as the survival of the universe and the guardians lies on him.

The movie will star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Will Poulter, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Dave Bautista. The movie is set to release on May 5, 2023, in the US.

So, while waiting for the movie to release, these four sci-fi space movies will satisfy all the cravings of the viewer across sub-genres, be it horror or philosophical.

Interstellar, Alien, and two other space movies to watch while you wait for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

1) Ad Astra (2019)

This space movie entry is a bit different than the others. Although the movie is set in space, it delves a lot into the philosophical side of things. The movie is as much about space as it is about the voids we carry within us and how they affect our lives. Unlike many space movies, it is a slow burn. However, it is worth the watch.

The story is about Roy McBride, an astronaut whose main purpose for traveling to space is to uncover the truth behind his father’s disappearance. He is also on a mission to understand the strange power surges that put all human species under threat.

The movie has received over 76 award nominations, including an Oscar nomination in 2020. Ad Astra was praised by both critics and audiences, who found the scriptwriting extremely meaningful and the visuals stunning.

The cast includes Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, and Liv Tyler, who do a commendable job. The movie is available for streaming on Disney+.

2) Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan's name is enough to help anyone understand the weight of the movie being talked about. This is one of the most ambitious projects by the visionary filmmaker. It has made history and will probably always manage to be one of the best space movies ever made.

Right up there with the legacy of movies like The Martian, Gravity, and 2001: A Space Odyssey, the plot of the epic movie is set in a future where Earth is slowly becoming inhabitable and heading towards slow destruction. Ex-NASA pilot Joseph Cooper was given the task of going on a journey around space with another pilot and scientist, Amelia Brand, to find a place where humans could migrate.

From the music by Hans Zimmer to its stunning cinematography, this movie attains perfection and goes beyond it. Jonathan Nolan, who is best known for his science fiction series Westworld, spent years improving the script. He went as far as to study relativity at the California Institute of Technology. The entire CGI of the movie had up to 800 terabytes of data, and it is hard to find many loopholes in this movie.

The movie has a brilliant cast boasting Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine. The movie has the Academy and the BAFTA awards in its bag. It is available for streaming on Netflix and Prime Videos.

3) The Martian (2015)

Another Sir Ridley Scott masterpiece, this space movie is almost without any inaccuracies except one. Based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Andy Weir, the movie is a detour from his usual horror sci-fi.

The story is about astronaut and biologist Mark Watney, who has been accidentally left on Mars by his crewmates. The team assumes he is dead and gone for good. Mark must now survive before any possible help arrives.

This survivalist space movie has a funny bone. Some of the scenes depicting Mark’s desperate schemes have been pretty effective, including growing potatoes in fecal matter for four years. It was nominated for several awards, including seven Oscar nominations. The cast includes Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Sebastian Stan, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Daniels, and Michael Peña. It is available for streaming on Disney+ and Apple TV.

4) Alien (1979)

Alien sparked a meme among film enthusiasts about many space movie characters heading towards destruction because they had not listened to the women. This movie is a perfect blend of gore and thrill, making it one of the most iconic space movies ever made.

Director Sir Ridley Scott has mastered the craft of sci-fi with movies such as Blade Runner and Prometheus. However, this movie is what truly started his journey as a director.

This space movie follows a group of scientists in space who suddenly get a distress signal while returning to Earth and go out to investigate it. However, much to their horror, it turns out that a monstrous alien is afoot and is trying to attack them.

The movie is about space, yet it will make you feel claustrophobic after a point. The movie has revived the genre of horror space movies for good. With a small budget and a cast of Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm, and Yaphet Kotto, this movie still reigns in the hearts of the audience even after a decade.

The movie is available for streaming on Apple TV.

There are many space movies that offer sound entertainment, irrespective of whether you are a science nerd. These movies are sure to keep the audience engaged before the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 takes the stage on May 5, 2023.

