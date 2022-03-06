Alien 1979 cast: Where are they now as new Alien movie in the works

It has been 43 years since Alien 1979 aired and now a new film, Alien, is in works. It will be a written and directed by none other than Fede Alvarez. The film will be a sequel to the 1979 movie directed by Ridley Scott, who is reportedly producing the new film.

Alvarez is supposedly a rabid fan of the movie, and he reportedly spoke with Scott years ago regarding making another Alien film. The first film was a brilliant outer space thriller which followed the crew of the Nostromo, a commercial space vessel en route to Earth. The crew on intercepting a distress signal from an abandoned planet, encountered a dangerous alien life form.

It remains to be seen whether Alvarez does justice to the original film.

The cast of Alien 1979 and what they are up to

In the wake of another Alien movie, possibly a sequel coming up, here is an update on the cast of the original movie.

1) Sigourney Weaver aka Ripley

Ripley was a crew member onboard the Nostromo who initially tried to prevent Dallas, Lambert, and Kane from returning to the ship after their failed expedition. After Alien, Weaver has acted in a number of movies including the Ghostbusters movies, Avatar, Cedar Rapids, and The Cabin in the Woods.

2) Tom Skerritt aka Nostromo's captain, Dallas

Dallas was one of the first crew members to encounter the alien during an expedition to the abandoned planet and he later died while trying to hunt down the creature on the ship. Skerritt went on to star in a number of films after Alien 1979 including Top Gun, Poltergeist III, Steel Magnolias, Poison Ivy, and Contact. He has also played a number of roles on TV shows like Cheers, Will & Grace, Law & Order: SVU, and Madam Secretary.

3) Veronica Cartwright aka Nostromo's navigator, Lambert

Lambert was one of the last surviving members of the crew of Nostromo, but was finally killed by the alien while gathering supplies to escape. Cartwright is a British actress who has appeared in numerous films, including The Witches of Eastwick, Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh, and Scary Movie 2. She has also played numerous roles on TV shows like ER, The X-Files, and Nip/Tuck.

Other stars of Alien 1979

Among others who appeared were Ian Holm, who played Bilbo Baggins in Lord of the Rings; John Hurt, who died in 2017, and Harry Stanton, who has also passed away.

Watch out for the new Alien movie that is coming soon.

