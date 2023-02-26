Why was Michael Mando fired? ‘Better Call Saul’ star exists upcoming Ridley Scott series

Canadian actor Michael Mando has reportedly been fired from Apple TV+'s forthcoming series, Sinking Spring.

According to Deadline, while they were filming Ridley Scott's series, the 41-year-old star allegedly got into a physical altercation with an anonymous cast member. He was then replaced by Wagner Moura, a former cast member of Narcos.

The producers of the series decided to remove Michael Mando from the role after trying to patch things up between him and his co-star, sources revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Michael Mando is best known for playing the character of Ignacio "Nacho" Varga on AMC's Better Call Saul. The series also stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael McKean, Mark Margolis, Kerry Condon, etc. in pivotal roles.

Michael Mando was supposed to star as a fake DEA agent in Ridley Scott's series

In Ridley Scott's Sinking Spring, Michael Mando was supposed to play the role of Manny, who will now be played by Wagner Moura, alongside Brian Tyree Henry as Ray. The duo will play the characters of two lifelong friends from Philadelphia who came across each other 20 years earlier.

After impersonating DEA agents in a robbery scheme, the friends were confronted with life-or-death stakes when they discovered they had targeted and revealed the biggest drug organization on the East Coast.

Peter Craig, who wrote Top Gun: Maverick, will draft the screenplay for the episode that Scott will direct and produce under his Scott Free label. Dope Thief, a 2009 novel by Dennis Tafoya, will serve as the basis for the episode.

Michael Mando began his acting career in 2009 by appearing in the television series Flashpoint, as Felipe. His other acting credits include Web of Lies, The Last Templar, Bloodletting & Miraculous Cures, Conditional Affection, Territories, The Pregnancy Project, The Killing, The Far Cry Experience, Make Your Move, The Crossroads of History, Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Hummingbird Project, etc.

Wagner Moura, a Brazilian actor, began his acting career in 1998 by starring in the television movie Danada de Sabida as Tercio. He is best known for portraying the role of Pablo Escobar in Narcos, as well as guest roles in Elysium and The Grey Man.

His other acting credits include Woman on Top, As Três Marias, The Man of the Year, O Caminho das Nuvens, Lower City, Once in a Blue Moon, Basic Sanitation, the Movie, Tropical Paradise, The Man from the Future, Bald Mountain, Wasp Network, Shining Girls, etc.

Poll : 0 votes