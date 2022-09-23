Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn to lead Vince Gilligan's new series

According to Deadline, actress Rhea Seehorn is set to reunite with acclaimed AMC series creator Vince Gilligan for a new show on Apple TV+.

The series, which is currently untitled, has already received a two-season order.

With that said, keep reading to learn more about what Vince Gilligan said about his new project with Seehorn, who played the role of Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul.

Rhea Seehorn to star in Vince Gilligan's upcoming Apple TV+ series

As per Deadline, the new Apple TV+ series will feature Seehorn in the lead role and is described as ''a blended, grounded genre drama.'' The project will reportedly be bankrolled by Sony Pictures Television.

Giligan will executive-produce the series via his High Bridge Productions and will also serve as its showrunner. Other executive producers include Jeff Frost and Diane Mercer. Jenn Carroll serves as the producer.

Talking about the idea behind the project and casting Rhea Seehorn, Vince Giligan said (obtained via Deadline):

''After 15 years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn? It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her.''

He added:

''And what nice symmetry to be reunited with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to Breaking Bad all those years ago. They’ve built a great team at Apple, and my wonderful, longtime partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them.''

Not much is known about the series or Rhea Seehorn's role, but it is believed that the series will be different from Vince's previous projects that revolved around crime and drugs.

It is reportedly believed to be similar in tone to The Twilight Zone and it bends reality with a focus on people. Viewers can look forward to a thematically rich drama with a tinge of classic Gilligan humor added to it.

Rhea Seehorn has won several awards for her role as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul

Seehorn portrayed the unforgettable Kim Wexler, Saul's wife, in Better Call Saul. She received widespread critical acclaim for her performance and her character garnered a strong fan following among viewers of the show.

Kim is now widely regarded by critics as one of the greatest characters on television. For her performance in the series, Seehorn won a number of awards, including two Satellite Awards.

Apart from Better Call Saul, Rhea Seehorn is known for her appearances in Franklin & Bash, Veep, and Whitney, to name a few.

Creator Vince Gilligan was also the man behind AMC's iconic crime drama, Breaking Bad. Following its success, the spinoff, Better Call Saul, premiered in 2015 to widespread critical acclaim.

The series, which starred Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn in the lead roles, concluded last month after six seasons. Both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are widely regarded as among the greatest television shows of the 21st century.

