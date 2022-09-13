"Literally died on set only to lose": Internet reacts to Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn Emmy snubs with hilarious memes

American actor Bob Odenkirk and actress Rhea Seehorn lost their Emmy nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards for their show Better Call Saul. As soon as the news went viral, the internet was flooded with memes about it.
The event, which took place on September 12, saw Odenkirk being snubbed for the fifth time as he lost the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series award to Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game. Other nominated actors were Jason Bateman, Brian Cox, Adam Scott, and Jeremy Strong.
Twitter users mocked the awards committee for choosing Lee over Odenkirk, especially after the latter finished shooting the show's last season after surviving a heart attack. The last episode of season 6 of Better Call Saul aired on August 15.
One Twitter user said Bob Odenkirk "literally died on set only to lose" the award. The user was referring to the actor's near-fatal heart attack that happened in July 2021.
Meanwhile, Rhea Seehorn lost the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award to Julia Garner for Ozark. Others nominated for the category included Patricia Arquette, Jung Ho-yeon, Christina Ricci, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, and Sydney Sweeney.
Twitter reactions on Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn's Emmy snubs
Better Call Saul fans were certainly not impressed with Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn not bagging the awards in the prestigious category. Since its premiere in 2015, the AMC crime drama has been nominated 46 times for the Emmy Awards but hasn't won even a single time.
While some fans were of the belief that Odenkirk was "robbed" of the award, others claimed that he was the "winner of the generation" who "don't need Emmy."
Bob Odenkirk thanked his castmates for saving his life while undergoing a heart attack
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the 2022 Emmy Awards' red carpet, Bob Odenkirk opened up about his near-fatal heart attack in July 2021.
The the 59-year-old star, who suffered the heart attack while shooting in New Mexico, said that it was his Better Call Saul co-stars who saved his life.
He added:
"The reason I'm here is because my castmates were standing right there and they sort of grabbed me before I hit the ground. I kind of went down on a knee. And then Rhea ran over and grabbed my head and Patrick grabbed my hand. They were yelling, 'Stay with us,' and yelling to get someone. But then the people who showed up were really good at CPR. So, if you haven't brushed up on your CPR, do it."
Earlier, while talking to the publication, Bob Odenkirk revealed that he has no recollection of the heart attack. However, he added that the emergency medics used an automated defibrillator and gave him three shocks to correct his pulse.
During the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Rhea Seehorn spoke to People Magazine and recalled the time when Odenkirk suffered a heart attack. The actress, who was also on set at the time of the incident, said:
"He basically looked like he was fainting and then we (Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian) realized that something was very wrong and we dove to catch him before he hit the concrete floor and then realized it was very, very bad and started yelling for help."
She continued:
"We were always very close, but the best thing I could say was we've all had somebody that's passed and you just wish you had one more day, one more time to smile or laugh or appreciate them and you don't get it."
Seehorn added that she and Fabian visited Bob in the ICU the next day and noted:
"When he woke up the next morning, his amazing wife Naomi and his kids were nice enough to let Patrick and I come to the ICU right away and, so we had that moment, it was like, 'Oh my god, this oh, I get another day!'"
Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn played the role of Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler, respectively, in Better Call Saul. Apart from them, the series also starred Johnathan Banks, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael McKean, Mark Margolis and Kerry Condon.