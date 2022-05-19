Musa Yamak video: Undefeated boxer dies of heart attack in ring

The boxing world has lost another star, Musa Yamak. The undefeated boxer died during a match on May 15 when he had a heart attack and collapsed on the mat. He was 38 years old at the time of death.

The incident happened in Germany when Musa was in the middle of a fight with Hamza Wandera. He reportedly took one final blow from Wandera in the second round and while coming out of his corner for the third round, stumbled and fell to the ground.

Terry Jones @jonesterry514 When did this ever happen before?



Turkish-German boxer Musa Yamak, 38, dies of a heart attack during a fight mid live broadcast. When did this ever happen before?Turkish-German boxer Musa Yamak, 38, dies of a heart attack during a fight mid live broadcast. https://t.co/Gkmx7rcIco

Trainers and medical personnel rushed to help him and he was admitted to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead of a heart attack. A spokesman for the Munich police said,

“The paramedics saw turbulent scenes of emotionally charged fans and family members on site. To ensure the safety of the paramedics, we sent out a lot of patrols. We then set up a protection corridor on site so that the paramedics could work safely and conscientiously.”

Turkish official Hasan Turan expressed his grief and wrote in a social media post,

“I wish God’s mercy on the deceased … my condolences to his sad family and fans.”

Everything known about Musa Yamak

Musa Yamak was a boxer from Alucra, Giresun, Turkey (Image via isaiahlol_/Twitter)

Born in 1986, Musa Yamak was raised in Alucra, Giresun, Turkey. He made his boxing debut on October 13, 2017, and went unbeaten in 75 expert contests.

He then flipped into the Asia-Europe light-heavyweight boxing championship with the WBF and GBU titles. He turned into the European champion throughout the battle held in Istanbul in 2019.

He was a resident of Munich, Bavaria, Germany and his weight was estimated to be around 84 kgs. Despite being so popular, Yamak did not have a Wikipedia page because of which details related to his family, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Yamak died on Saturday, May 14, from a heart attack after his match with Hamza Wandera. Social media was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death.

Dr. James E. Olsson @DrJamesOlsson German Professional Boxer Musa Yamak, Dead "Suddenly" at 38...



"Suffers heart attack during match"...



- Boxing Scene German Professional Boxer Musa Yamak, Dead "Suddenly" at 38..."Suffers heart attack during match"...- Boxing Scene

Terry Jones @jonesterry514 When did this ever happen before?



Turkish-German boxer Musa Yamak, 38, dies of a heart attack during a fight mid live broadcast. When did this ever happen before?Turkish-German boxer Musa Yamak, 38, dies of a heart attack during a fight mid live broadcast. https://t.co/Gkmx7rcIco

C.J. @CJB3331 Ever.



...Until the past year.



"Undefeated boxer Musa Askan Yamak...



dies of heart attack during fight "



nypost.com/2022/05/18/ger… I don´t recall ever seeing anything like this.Ever....Until the past year."Undefeated boxer Musa Askan Yamak...dies of heart attack during fight I don´t recall ever seeing anything like this.👇 Ever....Until the past year. "Undefeated boxer Musa Askan Yamak...👉dies of heart attack during fight👈"nypost.com/2022/05/18/ger…

🍊Nikos 🇨🇾🇬🇷🇬🇧 @CyprusNik Devastating Moment Champion Boxer Collapses and Dies from Heart Attack (Warning: Distressing Video)



Undefeated Turkish-German boxer Musa Yamak collapsed as he tried to come out for the 3rd round of his 9th professional bout near Munich, Germany. Devastating Moment Champion Boxer Collapses and Dies from Heart Attack (Warning: Distressing Video)Undefeated Turkish-German boxer Musa Yamak collapsed as he tried to come out for the 3rd round of his 9th professional bout near Munich, Germany. https://t.co/RSzeDO6s9J

ShelleyMel @LittleolMe1776 nypost.com/2022/05/18/ger…



Maybe Maybe #DrOz can tell us what's going on with all these young athletes suddenly dying. nypost.com/2022/05/18/ger…Maybe #DrOz can tell us what's going on with all these young athletes suddenly dying.

Dayle @Daleha63

Unbeaten boxer Musa Yamak dead at 38 after suffering heart attack in ring If anyone still thinks that over 770 Athletes/Sports people that have died or had heart attacks in the last year is NORMAL - is beyond help.Unbeaten boxer Musa Yamak dead at 38 after suffering heart attack in ring thesun.ie/sport/8806139/… If anyone still thinks that over 770 Athletes/Sports people that have died or had heart attacks in the last year is NORMAL - is beyond help. Unbeaten boxer Musa Yamak dead at 38 after suffering heart attack in ring thesun.ie/sport/8806139/…

Martin 🌸 @MartinRides Turkish-German boxer Musa Yamak, 38, died of a heart attack during a fight that was being broadcast live. Turkish-German boxer Musa Yamak, 38, died of a heart attack during a fight that was being broadcast live. https://t.co/gSEoJhSA3u

His net worth was believed to be around $2 million as he accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as a boxer. He was not active on any social media platforms.

Detailed information about Musa’s personal life has not yet been disclosed.

Prior to Yamak, an Armenian-born Russian boxer Arrest Sahakyan died on January 9, 2022. He was in a coma for ten days and was pronounced dead at the age of 26. Another boxer, Rashed Al-Swaisat, died after collapsing in the ring during a World Youth Championship bout in 2021. He was 19 years old at the time of death.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee