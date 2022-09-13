"Odenkirk robbed": Better Caul Saul fans are angry as Lee Jung-Jae wins Lead Actor for Squid Games on Emmys

Tonight at the Emmys, Lee Jung-Jae made history by becoming the first actor to win the Outstanding Lead Actor in A Drama Series award for a non-English series in the category. Squid Games was nominated for 14 awards, and South Korean drama actress Lee You-mi also won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. The series had earlier won the Screen Actors Guild and Critics' Choice Awards.

49-year-old Lee beat Bob Odenkirk, Jason Bateman, Jeremy Strong, Adam Scott, and Brian Cox. Odenkirk, who played the role of Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul, had been nominated for the same award five times in the past but has never won it.

Fans were angry with the Emmys for handing out the 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series' award to Lee Jung-Jae instead of Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul. The popular Netflix series has been nominated for an Emmy 46 times but has never won.

Fans of Bob Odenkirk are angry after he misses yet another Emmy

Better Call Saul fans took to Twitter to slam others for choosing Squid Games actor Lee Jung-Jae instead of Bob Odenkirk for the lead actor award. They hope that the series will win the award next year. Squid Games, however, won 6 awards out of the 14 they were nominated for.

Lorena @Lorecalderon19 I hope next year will be the year that he wins #BetterCallSaul Nooo BobI hope next year will be the year that he wins #emmys Nooo Bob 😭 I hope next year will be the year that he wins #emmys #BetterCallSaul

Tracey😍tv @TraceyluvsTV you Bob #BetterCallSaul #emmys Good for you! I am crying for my Better Call Saul familyyou Bob #BobOdenkirk Good for you! I am crying for my Better Call Saul family ❤️you Bob #BobOdenkirk #BetterCallSaul #emmys

What did Lee Jung-Jae say after his win at the Emmys?

Lee thanked God, the TV Academy, and Netflix. He thanked Hwang Dong-Hyuk, the Squid Games creator, for designing a show about "a realistic problem."

Lee also won the SAG award in the same category this year and will be seen in Season 2 of Squid Games.

Other big winners of the Emmys night

Apart from Lee Jung-Jae, many actors won big tonight. Jason Sudeikis won the best actor award for Ted Lasso, while Zendaya won the best actress award in the drama category for portraying the role of Rue in Euphoria. Jean Smart won the best actress award in the comedy category for her role in Hacks.

Amanda Seyfried won the best actress award in a Limited Series or TV Movie for portraying the role of Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout. Michael Keaton won the best actor award in the same category for his work in Dopesick. Ted Lasso won the best comedy series award, while Succession won the Best Drama award. White Lotus was handed an Emmy for the Best Limited Series category.

The Emmys aired on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das