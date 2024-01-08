The Golden Globes, which is currently live-streaming its 81st edition, is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. The 52-year-old host recently opened up about the role while on CBS Morning and noted that he had been preparing non-stop and hadn't done anything else since the announcement.

"I haven't slept or done anything social since the announcement. I've been binge-watching the whole time, just non-stop watching everything, every category, just watching everything," he said.

Koy started on a shaky note, as he reiterated during the first few minutes of the ceremony that it was his first time hosting, and fans agreed. They took to social media to express their displeasure with the new host. One person, @camrenjoaquinmx wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Worst #GoldenGlobes host ever!!! Cringe Cringe Cringe"

Golden Globes 2024 is currently being live telecasted on CBS.

Fans upset as Jo Koy makes fun of Taylor Swift while hosting the Golden Globes 2024

Jo Koy, the latest name added to the list of Golden Globe hosts, is currently hosting the 81st edition of the annual award show. The host has been putting on his own shows since 1994 and released his Netflix special in 2020.

Koy is the second-ever Asian host of the celebrations. He was hired in light of several other comedians turning the job down. As per a CNN report, Chris Rock, Ali Wong, Will Arnett, Sean Hayes, and Jason Bateman, all turned out opportunities to host the Golden Globes.

The comedian spoke to Variety about his role and noted that "it's been a crash course in hosting." During the Red Carpet segment, he told the publication that when he was asked to host, he immediately said yes and couldn't believe it was happening. However, he realized that he only had "two weeks" to write.

"Actually, I think I had less than two weeks because I didn't get my writers until five days later," he added.

While hosting, Koy decided to make a joke about one of the most popular pop stars of the generation, Taylor Swift, which didn't sit well with the singer and not her fans. He quipped:

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

The Anti-Hero singer was seen immediately sipping her drink, while fans booed the host online.

