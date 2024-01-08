Golden Globes pre show 2024: Celebrities who graced the Red Carpet

Golden Globes Awards 2024 is currently being telecasted live on CBS. While the actual award show is yet to commence, the stars have already started arriving at the pre show hosted by ET and Variety.

Celebrities who are set to attend the award show are currently walking the Red Carpet and talking to correspondents of the two publications. This includes several cast members of Abbot Elementary, S*x Education, The Bear, Barbie, and more.

The live telecast can be watched on CBS, the pre show is currently being streamed on Variety's YouTube channel. Fans can also stream the entire event on Paramount+.

Dua Lipa, Hannah Waddingham, Jo Koy, Gillian Anderson and more arrive at the Golden Globes pre show 2024's Red Carpet

The Red Carpet event is probably one of the most exciting parts of any grand event and the Golden Globes 2024 pre show's Red Carpet is no different.

The segment before the award show begins is being hosted by Variety and ET Online as they talk to the celebrities slated to attend the show.

While celebrities continue to walk the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet, some of the stars who have already graced the red carpet include Dua Lipa, Jo Koy, Gillian Anderson, and many more.

Dua Lipa

Sarah Rafferty

Tyler James Williams

Justin Hartley

Gillian Anderson

Skai Jackson

Sandra Hüller

Quinta Bunson

Jordana Brewster

Jeannie Mai

Anna Sitar

Erika Alexander

Mario Lopez

Julia Garner

Josh Hutcherson

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

John Ortiz

Liza Colón-Zayas

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Jelani Alladin

Matty Matheson

Edwin Lee Gibson

Zuri Hall

Rachel Smith

Julian Shapiro-Barnum

Ariana Greenblatt

Lionel Boyce

Allison Williams

Cailee Spaeny

Rosamund Pike

Bella Ramsey

Matthew Macfadyen

Heidi Klum

Gina Torres

Selena Gomez

Colman Domingo

Matt Boomer

The show is currently underway and celebrities continue to arrive. Several of the attendees are presenters, nominees, and more. This year's Golden Globes has 25 categories which aim to honor the excellence that Hollywood has achieved this past year.

Meryl Streep is one of the nominated actresses of the night. She is nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building and the actress broke her own record as the 2024 nomination is her 33rd.

Some of the categories include Best Motion Picture, Drama, Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Motion Picture, Best Screenplay, Motion Picture, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

