Golden Globes 2024: Taylor Swift nominations

The Golden Globes, one of Hollywood's annual award ceremonies celebrating the best achievement in the industry, is set to take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The celebration of movies, television shows, personalities, and more first occurred in 1944 as an "informal ceremony at 20th Century Fox." While it may have started informally, it is now one of the grandest events held by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, formerly known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association.

One of the most famous personalities set to attend the award show is American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, who has been nominated in a film category for the first time. While Swift has won several awards since she first debuted as a singer, she received only one film nomination this year for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Tune in on Sunday, January 7, 2024, to watch the 81st Golden Globe Awards on CBS.

Taylor Swift bags Cinematic and Box Office Achievement nomination for Golden Globes 2024

The Golden Globes 2024 are set to stream live today. The ceremony aims to celebrate the honorable personalities who have made the entertainment industry a powerhouse. It will be streamed live on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.

While the complete list of nominations is long, there are various movies, shows, and celebrities who left their marks this past year. However, the annual event introduced two new categories, which are set to debut during the 81st edition.

One of them is the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award, which aims to celebrate projects that made more than $150 million globally and $100 million domestically.

The new category has a total of eight nominations under it and includes Swift's concert movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. This is the singer's only nomination for the Golden Globes 2024. The Cruel Summer singer is up against Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Taylor Swift concert movie was released in October 2023, and as per Box Office Mojo, it made $179 million in the United States of America and earned over $250 million worldwide. The sales were record-breaking, which led to Guinness World Records awarding it an award for being the "Top Grossing Concert Film of All Time."

While the Blank Space singer has previously been nominated for this, she has yet to win her first Golden Globe award. The singer-songwriter has been nominated four times before, all in the Original Song/Movie Picture category. In 2013, she was nominated for Safe & Sound, a soundtrack from The Hunger Games, followed by being nominated in 2014 for Sweeter Than Fiction from One Chance.

The singer was then nominated in 2020 for Beautiful Ghosts from Motion Picture Cats. Her last nomination came last year during the Golden Globes 2023 when she was nominated for Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing.

Her current nomination under the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award makes it her first movie nomination. The singer is set to make an appearance this year, making it her first Golden Globe appearance since 2020.

Tune in on Sunday, January 7, to watch the Golden Globes 2024 on CBS.