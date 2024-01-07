Golden Globe Awards 2024: Winners Predictions

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET, the Beverly Hilton will witness the eighty-first Golden Globe Awards. The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jo Koy and streamed live on CBS and the CBS app, in addition to being televised live on Paramount+ with Showtime. It is anticipated that HBO's Succession and Warner Bros. Barbie will top the field in nominations, with several other noteworthy films trailing closely behind.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards nominations were dominated by Greta Gerwig's Barbie, a feminist phenomenon that initially began on toy store aisles. With ten nominations, the film is tied with Cabaret for the second-most nominated spot in the eighty-one-year-old history of the awards.

Following Barbie closely is Oppenheimer, a film by Christopher Nolan that examined J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb and has received eight nominations.

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winner Predictions and more

Before the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony commences, speculation is rife about potential winners across all categories. This year's ceremony has undergone a few noteworthy adjustments. There are now six nominations in each category, as opposed to five. The Globes also unveiled two new awards honoring stand-up comedy performances and movie office successes.

Remarkably, the choices of the 10,500 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences do not necessarily coincide with the Golden Globe Awards, which are chosen by about three hundred journalists.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Maestro (Netflix)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Predicted Winner: Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

American Fiction (MGM)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Predicted Winner: Barbie

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

Predicted Winner: Yorgos Lanthimos

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Barbie (Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach)

Poor Things (Tony McNamara)

Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese)

Past Lives (Celine Song)

Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet, Arthur Harari)

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Predicted Winner: Poor Things

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Drama)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers)

Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)

Predicted Winner: Bradley Cooper

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Drama)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Greta Lee (Past Lives)

Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Predicted Winner: Lily Gladstone

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)

Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings)

Natalie Portman (May December)

Alma Pöysti (Fallen Leaves)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Predicted Winner: Margot Robbie

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario)

Timothée Chalamet (Wonka)

Matt Damon (Air)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Joaquin Phoenix (Beau Is Afraid)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Predicted Winner: Timothée Chalamet

Best Supporting Actor (Motion Picture)

Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Charles Melton (May December)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Predicted Winner: Robert Downey Jr

Best Supporting Actress (Motion Picture)

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Julianne Moore (May December)

Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Predicted Winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Best Television Series (Drama)

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

Predicted Winner: The Crown

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

The Bear (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Barry (HBO)

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Predicted Winner: The Bear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Predicted Winner: Pedro Pascal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)

Helen Mirren (1923)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Emma Stone (The Curse)

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Predicted Winner: Emma Stone

Best Actress in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Predicted Winner: Rachel Brosnahan

Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Predicted Winner: Steve Martin

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Predicted Winner: Alan Ruck

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Abby Elliott (The Bear)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Predicted Winner: Elizabeth Debicki

Best Limited Series (Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television)

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Predicted Winner: All the Light We Cannot See

Best Performance by an Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television)

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers)

David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Predicted Winner: Jon Hamm

Best Performance by an Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Elizabeth Olsen (Love and Death)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers)

Ali Wong — (Beef)

Predicted Winner: Brie Larson

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)

Jerskin Fendrix (Poor Things)

Robbie Robertson (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Mica Levi (The Zone of Interest)

Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Joe Hisaishi (The Boy and the Heron)

Globe Awards 2024 Predicted Winner: Ludwig Göransson

Best Picture (Non-English Language)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Fallen Leaves (Mubi)

Io Capitano (01 Distribution)

Past Lives (A24)

Society of the Snow (Netflix)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Predicted Winner: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

Barbie -What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Barbie - Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

She Came to Me - Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

Barbie - I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Rustin - Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz

Predicted Winner: Barbie - Dance the Night

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

Elemental (Disney)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Suzume (Toho Co.)

Wish (Disney)

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Predicted Winner: The Boy and the Heron

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais

Trevor Noah

Chris Rock

Amy Schumer

Sarah Silverman

Wanda Sykes

Predicted Winner: Trevor Noah

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Predicted Winner: Barbie

The 2024 Golden Globes Awards goes live on CBS on Sunday at 8 pm ET.