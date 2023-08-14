"Where's the go woke go broke crowd at?": Barbie fans celebrate as Margot Robbie's film becomes Warner Bros' second biggest movie ever

Greta Gerwig's Barbie was released on July 21, 2023, worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It was one of the most anticipated movies of the year, alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Fans were certain that the Margot Robbie starrer was going to be a massive hit but no one was geared for the sheer number of records the film was going to break.

After having the biggest opening weekend of 2023 and grossing over $1.18 billion worldwide, Barbie has now become Warner Bros' second-biggest movie of all time. The only Warner Bros. film that has earned more than it was 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

If Barbie manages to pull viewers to theatres for a couple of more weeks, even the earning of the 2011 film can be surpassed. Fans were overjoyed by this achievement as of them sarcastically said on X (formerly known as Twitter) that conservative cinephiles disappeared since the film's release.

Internet celebrates yet another achievement by Margot Robbie's Barbie

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barbie has earned $1.18 billion worldwide so far. It has surpasses the box office collection of 2018's Aquaman that managed to hit $1.15 billion worldwide.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 earned $1.34 billion worldwide ($381 million domestic box office and $934 million international box office). All of the aforementioned movies are distributed by Warner Bros.

Barbie is just $160 million away from becoming the most successful Warner Bros. movie of all time. There is a huge chance the film will indeed hit the milestone and become a subject of discussion for years to come.

Fans on Twitter were pleased that the film was doing so well. This is how they reacted to it on a post shared by Discussing Film.

From the above comments, it is obvious that fans are loving the fact that the Margot Robbie starrer is performing so well at the box office. Some fans predicted that because it would remain in theatres for a few more weeks, it would make significantly more money than it has so far.

The outstanding cast and crew of the movie, according to one fan, are to thanks for its success. Another claimed that it made up for the money that the 2023 superhero movie The Flash lost. Many fans even posted memes to celebrate the achievement.

Apart from Robbie, the film stars Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon Michael Cera, Simu Liu, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, John Cena, Dua Lipa, and several others.