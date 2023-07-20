Margot Robbie pitched Barbie to studios saying it would be a "$1 Billion Movie"

Apart from playing the titular character in Greta Gerwig's new film Barbie, Margot Robbie was also one of the producers for it and hasn't held back at all. In a recent interview with Collider, Robbie said that she had reportedly pitched the film to the producers as a possible "$1 billion movie." This may soon become a reality given all the hype around the film.

It is worth noting that at first thought, bringing the famous Mattel toy to live-action might not have sounded as appealing as it does right now. However, that was what Robbie worked on to convince the production companies. The conversation also reportedly happened before Greta Gerwig or Noah Baumbach were on board.

As she spoke to Collider, Margot Robbie said that her pitch was given the green light because studios have prospered a lot and are "brave enough" to pair a big idea with a "visionary director."

"And then I gave a series of examples like, “dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg,” that and that, that and that – pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years," the Wolf of Wall-Street star added.

She went on to say:

And I was like, “And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.” And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

Things only became better after the pitch as both Gerwig and Baumbach signed on in what would go on to become one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Barbie will premiere on July 21, 2023.

"She doesn’t allow herself to create a divide between drama and comedy"- Ryan Gosling on Barbie director Greta Gerwig

Like Margot spoke about the uncertainty of dinosaurs becoming one of the best subject materials for films, very few could have predicted the same about Barbies. However, that is also taking shape in quite the same way.

A lot of credit for this goes to the director Greta Gerwig, who managed to create this great narrative using the toy line. In the same interview with Collider, Ryan Gosling, who plays the role of Ken, opened up about working with Greta Gerwig and her impact on the film.

Calling Gerwig a brilliant and "inclusive person," Gosling said that the director was brilliant and "incapable of being pretentious."

"I think what I admire so much about her work is that she doesn’t allow herself to create a divide between drama and comedy, and she encourages everyone around her to do the same. So you end up mining places that are in the in-between and it feels very specific to her, but also something that you can relate to because it’s more like life," the La La Land actor said.

Barbie wasn't even half as hyped a year ago with many skeptical about the film and the cast. However, the marketing, which will be hailed as one of the best film marketing strategies of all time, and an internet war with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer made the film a household name.

Barbie and Oppenheimer will battle it out at the box office, starting July 21, 2023.