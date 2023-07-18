"Barbie will crush it": Twitter reacts to Barbenheimer’s domestic weekend tracking

The war between upcoming films Barbie and Oppenheimer is ironic as well as unironic. While the movies are being anticipated by their respective audience, everyone admits that the marketing tactics of both have been extremely sublime and efficient. Both films are scheduled to be released on July 21, 2023. While Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is a fantasy comedy and is based on world-famous titular toy line by Mattel; Oppenheimer is an epic biographical thriller (based on the novel American Prometheus) directed by Christopher Nolan.

Both films are speculated to create massive craters at the box office with their domestic opening weekend being extremely pivotal.

However, one fan believed that Barbie would initially perform well but Oppenheimer will ultimately win the race in the movie battle under a Twitter post by Discussing Film.

Who will win the Barbie vs Oppenheimer war? Internet gives mixed reactions

It is speculated that Barbie will make $110M during its domestic opening weekend while Oppenheimer is speculated to make $49M. Though the difference between the box office predictions is astronomical, it is not surprising.

In a recent interview with IGN, Oppenheimer's director Christopher Nolan stated that he is thrilled that both movies are releasing on the same date, adding:

“Summer, in a healthy marketplace, is always crowded, and we’ve been doing this a long time. I think for those of us who care about movies, we’ve been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it’s here and that’s terrific."

Oppenheimer's lead actor Cillian Murphy continued:

"I think it’s great. I mean, I’ll be going to see ‘Barbie.’ I can’t wait to see it. I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out the same day. Could spend a whole day in the cinema, what’s better than that?"

However, fans on Twitter had a lot to say about these box office predictions. This is how they reacted to a post shared by Discussing Film.

From the above reactions, it is clear that fans are ecstatic for the release of both movies. Some said that they are going to watch the Greta Gerwig directorial for Margot Robbie's performance while a few said that there were in fact giving both films equal opportunity.

Several fans were convinced that Oppenheimer will reign supreme. They said that it will not only earn more than the projected number, but it will also go on to earn way more than the Margot Robbie starrer. One fan even claimed that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will outperform Greta Gerwig's film.

The budget for Barbie is $145 million while Oppenheimer's budget is $100 million. The former's official distributor is Warner Bros. Pictures while the latter is Universal Pictures.