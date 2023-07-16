“I’ve finally been able to do something at this level”- Hayley Atwell opens up about her Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning part 1 role

Actress Hayley Atwell has made headlines for her phenomenal performance in one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1. The actress has garnered global acclaim for her portrayal of the lead role in the film, Grace, a partner to Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt in his numerous deadly escapades throughout the film and an important accomplice in obtaining the valuable key, which is at the center of the film's plot.

Despite having been in the industry for more than fifteen years, the actress has never had the opportunity to play a character so bold, adventurous, and exciting, and now that she's getting the fame she deserves, fans of the actress couldn't be happier. Naturally, viewers all around the world have been wanting to hear the actress' views on her newfound fame and her status regarding future projects in the industry.

Hayley Atwell recently sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she expressed her gratitude for having been a part of the blockbuster film and spoke about the love and appreciation she's been receiving from the audience lately by saying:

"After 17 years in this industry, I’ve finally been able to do something at this level, with this quality of filmmaking, and I’d never been afforded that before.”

She continued:

"I was finally given the trust and the platform … to show more range and to show more emotional depth in a franchise or something of this size, which I hadn’t been afforded before. And so I have this eternal gratitude to Tom and to McQ, who provided the resources and the support system every day on set so that I could thrive. It’s been a deliverance of a long time coming."

Given the cliffhanger ending that saw Hayley Atwell's character Grace choose to join the IMF, the actress will certainly be back for yet another installment of the franchise, and it will be interesting to see how the film explores her character further.

Hayley Atwell reveals how she got cast in Mission Impossible

Hayley Atwell (Image via IMDb)

In the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hayley Atwell revealed that Christopher "McQ" McQuarrie, who would later co-create the Mission Impossible film series, was present when she ascended the stage in 2013 to act in a play titled The Pride. It was then that the director was beyond impressed with Atwell's performance and promised her that someday he would write a role for her.

Little did Atwell know that almost a decade later, she'd be starring in one of the most famous film franchises of recent times. The actress detailed her "origin story" in the interview, saying:

"He took me out for dinner after and said, “That thing you did on that stage, I want it. I want to bottle it. I don’t know what the character or story would be …” So he’s never forgotten it, and he quoted back a line to me from The Pride the other day. It’s like, “Wow, it really stayed with him.”"

She continued:

"The character is overcome with this really difficult period in life, and she just says, “All that wasted time.” And so he said it to me. McQ is a really good actor. He’s very engaging. He delivered it in such a beautiful, emotional way, and it took me right back to that moment."

It is safe to say that Hayley Atwell has truly established her position as one of the best characters in the Mission Impossible franchise, and fans will surely want to see more of her character, Grace, in the upcoming installment of the film series.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 synopsis

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 is now in theaters. The official synopsis of the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"In Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins."

It continues:

"Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission -- not even the lives of those he cares about most."

Apart from Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise, the film features numerous other actors essaying pivotal roles, including Simon Pegg as Benji, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby as The White Widow, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Esai Morales as Gabriel, and Pom Klementieff as Paris, among numerous others.