Who does Hayley Atwell play in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One? Details explored

Hayley Atwell, the popular British-American actress, will be seen playing one of the lead roles, Grace, in the highly awaited spy action thriller sequel movie Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, starring Tom Cruise in the titular role of Ethan Hunt. The action-packed movie is all set to release on July 12, 2023, in theaters in the United States.

Christopher McQuarrie has served as the director of the movie. He has also acted as the writer, along with Erik Jendresen. Ever since viewers saw glimpses of Hayley Atwell in the official teaser trailer for the movie, they have been quite eager to learn all about her character.

Director McQuarrie described Hayley Atwell's intriguing character, Grace, in the movie, saying she's a "destructive force of nature."

Hayley Atwell describes her character Grace in Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One as playful and mischievous

There has been quite a mystery regarding Hayley Atwell's character in the movie as it is hard to understand from the trailer whether the character will be seen working with Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt or against him.

As such, the actress recently shed some light upon her character in an interview at the Awesome Con. While describing her character Grace, Hayley Atwell said:

"She's a joy to play. She's mischievous, and she's playful, and she holds her own with [Ethan] and there's an element of, a kind of comic element to it, which is great, which we haven't seen as much of in Mission before this, it has a different tone to it."

The actress continued:

"And in terms of stunts, I learnt how to drift in a race car... Backflipped over a bridge, jumped off a-- jumped backwards off a moving train, um, a lot of running uphill in high heels while handcuffed to Mr. Cruise. Um, that's all I will say."

By the looks of the description, it is quite evident that the character will be a strong-minded woman, who knows exactly what she wants.

The character will also display some exciting stunts, including drifting in a race car, backflipping over a bridge, long-running uphill in high heels, jumping off and jumping backwards from a moving train, and more.

The official synopsis for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, given by Rotten Tomatoes, reads as follows:

"In Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands."

The synopsis further states:

"With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission -- not even the lives of those he cares about most."

Don't forget to watch Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, which will arrive in US theaters on July 12, 2023.

