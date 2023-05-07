Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One: Release date, stunts, trailers, characters, and everything we know so far

The Mission: Impossible film series, starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, is returning with its seventh installment titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film is written, produced, and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also helmed the previous two films - Rogue Nation and Fallout.

The story of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One follows Ethan Hunt and his team of IMF agents who race against time to save the world.

The upcoming film was supposed to be shot back-to-back with its sequel, Dead Reckoning Part Two, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule had to be altered. Paramount Pictures is now set to release Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in the United States on July 12, 2023, followed by Dead Reckoning Part Two on June 28, 2024.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One cast and characters explored

Hayley Atwell joins the cast as Grace, a character described as a "destructive force of nature" by McQuarrie. Other returning cast members include Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, and Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge.

Additionally, Esai Morales plays the primary antagonist, and Shea Whigham portrays Jasper Briggs, a character trying to track down Ethan Hunt. Frederick Schmidt reprises his role as Zola Mitsopolis, Alanna's brother, while Pom Klementieff plays the film's secondary villain, an assassin who is an ally of Morales' character and is hunting Ethan and Grace.

Mariela Garriga, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Greg Tarzan Davis, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

The filming began in Italy in February 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted the production. Later that year, the filming resumed in Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, with Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, being the main filming location in the UK.

The production faced various challenges due to the pandemic, but the team managed to conclude filming in September 2021.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One promises some more exciting stunts

Tom Cruise is well-known for his thrilling stunts in the movie series, and with each film, the stakes get even higher.

In Ghost Protocol, he climbed the Burj Khalifa, and in Rogue Nation, he hung onto a plane as it took off. In Fallout, fans saw Cruise perform a HALO jump, which stands for High Altitude Low Opening, in which he jumped out of a plane at 25,000 feet and deployed his parachute at only 2,000 feet.

In the upcoming film, Cruise is once again pushing the boundaries of what's possible on screen. Viewers have already seen him ride a motorbike off a cliff in the trailers for the film, but that's just the tip of the iceberg.

One of the most epic scenes in the new film will feature Cruise's character, Ethan Hunt, battling it out with Esai Morales' villain on top of a speeding steam train near York.

Director Christopher McQuarrie told Empire Online that they're making a movie that involves sequences that haven't been shot in a long time, and if they had known the challenges they were going to face, they would never have attempted it.

Dead Reckoning Part One promises to be the biggest Mission: Impossible movie yet, with a breakneck car chase in a yellow Fiat 500, a sword fight featuring Rebecca Ferguson, a sweeping desert shootout, and, of course, Cruise riding a motorbike off a cliff.

McQuarrie pointed out that the hardest part of filming these action movies is not the stunts themselves, but making the audience care about them. For him, it's all about creating a compelling story that draws the audience in.

The anticipation for the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise is high, and fans can't wait to see what Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise have in store for them.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is scheduled to release on July 12, 2023, in the United States.

