Dune: Part Two - Release date, teaser, plot, and everything we know so far

Dune: Part Two will be released worldwide on November 3, 2023, by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will serve as a sequel to Dune, which released in 2021, and is the second of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

This epic science fiction series chronicles the noble House Atreides and its conquest of an inhospitable desert planet named Arrakis.

Dune: Part Two will see Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem reprise their roles from the 2021 film. In addition, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux will also take on major roles in the upcoming film.

Dune: Part Two to star Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the film reads:

"Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Dune: Part Two will see Academy Award nominee Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha. Not only is he a massive addition to the already impressive cast alongside Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken, but fans are also eager to see his bald look in the film.

Feyd-Rautha was portrayed by Sting in the 1984 adaptation of the movie. Feyd-Rautha is the wicked nephew of Baron Harkonnen and the brother of the bloodthirsty Glossu Rabban.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Director Denis Villeneuve described Butler's Feyd-Rautha as "more strategic and more narcissistic." He then continued to explain the ideological differences between the two Harkonnen nephews.

He said:

"Rabban wants to please. He wants to please the baron. He wants to shine in front of his uncle, but there’s something touching about Rabban because he’s a bad strategist. He’s not very intelligent."

He further stated:

"Rabban finds himself, at the end of part one, in the position where he doesn’t have the brain to be able to manage and control all these operations. Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is a very clever, very charismatic figure, and much more brilliant.”

Dune: Part Two will be produced by Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe, Cale Boyter, and Patrick McCormick, with Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve serving as writers.

What was 2021's Dune about?

The 2021 American epic science fiction film is set in the distant future. It is centered around Paul Atreides and his family as they go to war to conquer the inhospitable desert planet named Arrakis.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film's synopsis reads:

"Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive."

The film was scheduled for release in late 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a massive hit and earned $402 million at the box office worldwide.

