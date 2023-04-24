3 intense Ana De Armas movies to watch as Ghosted opens to lukewarm Rotten Tomatoes score

Ghosted, starring Ana de Armas and Chris Evans premiered on Apple TV+, on April 21, 2023. Despite the pre-release hype, the movie only has a 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing.

The story revolves around Sadie (Ana) and Cole (Chris) who meet by chance and hit it off. Cole falls head over heels but she ghosts him after the first date. He travels all the way to London to surprise Sadie, but the surprise is on him when he finds out that she is a secret agent. Understandably things get complicated and the duo finds themselves on an international adventure to save the world.

The reviews of the movie have been far from kind. The lack of chemistry between the lead actors and the weak storyline are some of the things that popped up in reviews of the movie. As per The Guardian review:

"A staggeringly, maddeningly atrocious heap of increasingly boneheaded decisions that will act as depressing documentation of just how rotten things got in the current oversaturated streaming landscape."

Calum Marsh, for The New York Times, notes:

"This tedious, unfunny, screamingly unoriginal romantic adventure film is so flimsy and so insubstantial that it’s practically vaporous."

But not all movie watchers were disappointed with Ghosted. Many found it entertaining with lots of great action scenes. Some fans have even praised Ana's performance in the movie.

Although Ghosted might not have done as well as expected, Ana de Armas is still one talented actor that movie lovers should keep an eye on. Born in Havana, Cuba, she started her career in Spain and then moved to L.A. to make it as an international star. Over the years, Ana de Armas has proven through her work that there is no role that she cannot pull off.

3 intense Ana De Armas movies that will make you a fan of the actor and her work

1) Hands of Stone (2016)

A biographical sports film, Hands of Stone, is about the career of Panamanian former professional boxer Roberto Durán who held world championships in four weight classes: lightweight, welterweight, light middleweight, and middleweight. It stars Édgar Ramírez, Robert De Niro, Usher, Ruben Blades, Ana de Armas, and John Turturro, among others.

In the movie, Ana de Armas plays the role of Duran's devoted wife, Felicidad. She did a wonderful job portraying the supportive wife who stuck by the boxer through his good and bad days. Ana and Édgar had great chemistry and made viewers root for their relationship.

2) Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049 is a science fiction movie. It stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Dave Bautista, and Jared Leto. In the movie, a new blade runner, Officer K, uncovers a secret that can destabilize society. His discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner who's been missing for 30 years.

Ana de Armas plays the role of Joi, a virtual companion created for Ryan Gosling's character. Her performance in the movie impressed both audiences and critics. Blade Runner 2049 helped prove that she was a highly skilled actor who is more than capable of playing characters with depth.

The success of the movie definitely gave her acting career the boost it needed and she soon became a sought-after actor in Hollywood.

3) The Informer (2019)

Directed by Andrea Di Stefano, the film stars Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common, Ana de Armas, and Clive Owen. Ex-con and former special operations soldier, Pete Koslow is recruited by the FBI to take down a powerful crime boss. After the death of an undercover cop, he gets caught in the crossfire between the mob and the FBI.

Forced to return to prison, Koslow must come up with an escape plan in order to save himself and his family.

In the movie, Ana de Armas plays the role of Sofia Koslow. Her role in the movie was different from anything that she had played before but she still managed to nail the emotions perfectly. Her work in The Informer proved to the audience that the actor has the ability to tackle a wide range of genres.

These three movies starring Ana de Armas prove that she is a force to be reckoned with. Like she has done in the past, Ana is sure to keep growing as an actor with every new project in the coming years.

Poll : 0 votes