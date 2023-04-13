Where was Florida Man shot? Filming locations of Netflix's comedy thriller series

With the blend of mystery, comedy, and thriller becoming increasingly common in the OTT world, Netflix released a new drama, titled Florida Man, on April 13, 2023. The Édgar Ramirez-led seven-episode drama follows Mike Valentine, a disgraced ex-cop and gambling addict, who is forced to do a mobster's bidding after finding himself in debt. His adventures take him back to his hometown in Florida to locate and track Delly (Abbey Lee), the mobster's girlfriend, with whom Mike also had a brief romance.

Borrowing from the antics of the Florida Man memes, which have slowly started to define the state in the world of social media, the comedy thriller pushed Valentine into all sorts of awkward positions, surrounded by offbeat action, unprecedented moments of destruction, and plenty of twists.

Despite not being a perfect series with no flaws, it was an eye-grabbing experience that should remain with the viewers for some time. One of the chief things about the film was the titular Florida, which served as both the backstory and action ground for the drama. It was also the state that inspired the idea, as hinted by Donald Todd, who later came up with Florida Man.

Florida Man was shot at New Hanover County, Art Deco District, and more locations

Given that the series is called Florida Man, it is not surprising that it is heavily centered around the location. In an interview with Netflix, Todd, a native Floridian, explained that the meme and the state's landscape served as inspiration for the show. He said:

"[People] laugh at the mug shots and the headlines, but what’s the story behind the meme?...Florida is a thin layer of porous crust on top of a hundred feet of water and it’s maybe a few feet above sea level...It might all sink. So when you feel that everything is temporary, you take what you can when you can get it. A ‘Florida man’ is someone who’s proudly independent and doesn’t live by your code, which means he doesn’t live by any code."

Coming to locations, Florida Man was chiefly shot in the state of Florida and Carolina.

New Hanover County, North Carolina

Most of the episodes in the series were shot around North Carolina, where the crew set up its base. In particular, Wilmington served as the primary production location. Barclay Pointe Boulevard in Wilmington was also another prominent location used in the show.

Another visible location was Dark Horse Studios at 301 Harley Road in Wilmington, which was featured in parts in several episodes. According to sources, Stevens Ace Hardware at 6756 Market Street, UniFirst Uniform Services at 1821 Dawson Street, Hell’s Kitchen at 118 Princess Street, All Ways Graphics at 120 Racine Drive #3, and The Copper Penny at 109 Chestnut Street were also part of the production.

Carolina Beach was also featured in the show.

Florida

Different parts of the titular state were also used in the production, including locations like South Beach, Downtown Miami, the Art Deco District, Bayside Marketplace, and Brickell City Centre, which are all iconic locations.

There were also several identifiable locations used in the series at different points.

Florida Man is now streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes