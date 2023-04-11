Florida Man on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details explored

Netflix's new miniseries, Florida Man, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 3:01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show centers around a police officer who is tasked with the job of finding a gangster's runaway lover - a seemingly straighforward mission.

However, this soon turns into an absolute nightmare that reveals several disturbing family secrets as well as shocking truths about the officer himself.

The show stars Édgar Ramírez in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. It is helmed by Donald Todd.

Netflix's Florida Man trailer offers a peek into the chaotic life of a disgraced policeman

The official trailer for Florida Man was released by Netflix on March 27, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of protagonist Mike Valentine's chaotic life. The trailer opens with him attending a meeting where he says:

''Hi, I'm Mike. And I'm a gambler.''

The trailer then briefly goes on to depict a number of key moments from Mike's life in a hilarious way, but doesn't reveal any spoilers that could ruin the experience for fans.

Overall, it maintains a quirky and fun tone that fans of action comedies would certainly enjoy. Along with the trailer, Netflix has also shared the official description of the movie on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''Under the sun. Under the gun. Discover the mystery behind the meme in FLORIDA MAN, a new Netflix limited series from creator Donald Todd (Ugly Betty, This Is Us) that follows a struggling ex-cop (Edgar Ramírez) forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend. What should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect an entertaining and thrilling series that explores the life of a complex character who sets out on a life-changing journey.

The show reportedly features a total of seven episodes, all of which are expected to drop on Netflix on the same day on April 13, 2023.

A quick look at Florida Man cast

Noted actor Édgar Ramírez dons the role of protagonist Mike Valentine in Florida Man. Mike is a gambler and a disgraced police officer who's now tasked with the duty of finding a gangster's girlfriend.

Mike's chaotic journey is the focus of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how his character is explored in the show. Ramirez looks quite impressive in the trailer, capturing the various intricate shades of his character quite convincingly. Fans can expect him to deliver a powerful performance in the series.

His other notable film and TV acting credits include The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, The Undoing, Carlos, and Wrath of the Titans, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Édgar Ramírez in other significant supporting roles are actors like Anthony LaPaglia as Sonny Valentine, Abbey Lee as Delly West, and Lex Scott Davis, among many more.

Don't miss Florida Man on Netflix on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

