What did Robert Pannell do? Florida man charged for murdering Kentucky hotel employee

A 55-year-old Florida man named Robert Pannell was arrested for allegedly murdering a hotel employee and also for assaulting a couple. Pannell reportedly shot the Kentucky hotel employee to death. The same has been confirmed by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Pannell faces several charges, including first-degree murder and resisting arrest. The tragic incident took place on Saturday morning at the Best Western hotel in southwestern Kentucky. Authorities discovered that Robert Pannell was a guest at the hotel when the incident took place.

They are yet to publicly disclose a possible motive behind the shooting. No one else was wounded in the shooting that took place at the hotel that morning. Pannell is currently being held in a local prison with a bond of $2.5 million.

Robert Pannell allegedly assaulted a couple for not giving him a cigarette lighter

On Saturday, at around 9.48 am, law enforcement officers received calls about a shooting that took place in southwestern Kentucky at a Best Western hotel. Upon arrival, cops found 55-year-old Robert Pannell in the hotel’s parking lot and arrested him.

Authorities began investigating the area and found a hotel employee on the first floor, who had reportedly sustained multiple gunshot wounds all over the body and head.

After thorough questioning and investigation, police found that Pannell had allegedly assaulted a couple since they did not give him a lighter. He then entered the establishment with a handgun. Shortly after, Pannell opened fire, injuring an employee who was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said:

“During the subsequent investigation, it was discovered that the suspect, Robert Pannell, had assaulted a male and female in the parking lot of the hotel after the couple could not give Pannell a cigarette lighter.”

They further added:

“Pannell then went inside the hotel with a handgun and walked down a hallway. Pannell then shot the female victim and shot multiple rounds indiscriminately. Multiple people were in close proximity to Pannell when he indiscriminately fired his handgun. At some point, Pannell threw his handgun inside the lobby of the hotel.”

Pannell faces several charges including first-degree murder and assault

The Palm Coast man was reportedly a guest staying at the hotel at the time of the crime. Robert Pannell faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, assault, wanton endangerment, menacing, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Authorities wrote:

“At the request of the family, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing her name. The MCSO asks for everyone to keep the victim’s family and friends in their prayers.”

The victim was rushed to a hospital and was reportedly kept alive for organ donation. Police are trying to find out what Pannell was doing in Paducah in the first place. They are also trying to understand the course of events that could possibly have led to the shooting.

Pannell is being held on a bond of $2.5 million at the McCracken County Jail. The case is currently under investigation. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation along with the MCSO.

