Why did Tinx call Tom Sandoval a “textbook narcissist” on Andy Cohen’s show WWHL?

Content creator and influencer Christina Najjar, aka Tinx, recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen with Vanderpump Rules cast member James Kennedy. Andy Cohen, the show's host, brought up a number of hot topics during their time together.

Some of the questions asked were about Tom Sandoval's interview on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, which was released on Tuesday, April 11.

When Tinx answered, she called Tom a "textbook narcissist." Not only that, but she further explained how selfish he was in the interview, pointing out that he didn't care about Ariana's feelings:

“I mean he's such a textbook narcissist and I feel like that interview really showed that, I mean all he did was talk about himself and not about how his affair affected anyone else Ariana included and he was just so narcissistic.”

For the unversed, the Tom Tom co-owner and Vanderpump Rules star appeared on Howie Mandal's podcast wherein he talked about his relationship with Ariana Madix and his affair with Raquel Leviss.

The way Tom Sandoval shared and revealed information resulted in fans targeting him straight away, even though he wanted to explain his side of the story in the midst of all this drama. A majority of his costars shared their opinions on this, saying he was wrong in this situation.

Tinx's appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

During her appearance, Tinx was also asked if she thinks Tom Sandoval and Ariana have always been in an open relationship, and in response, she disagreed.

In the same episode, when Andy asked Vanderpump Rules cast members Tinx and James Kennedy about his thoughts on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' relationship, James stated how he hopes that their relationship will last. He also mentioned how big the situation is by pointing out Tom cheating on Ariana.

However, Tinx responded with, “I don't think they're gonna last.” She also mentioned that there were equal faults between them and that the drama between them makes her doubt if they'll stay together.

Meanwhile, following their controversy, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval apologized to Ariana as well as Vanderpump Rules' fans on social media. As part of her apology in March 2023, Raquel Leviss also revealed her relationship status with Tom Sandoval. Here's what she wrote:

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship. Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone.”

She further added:

“I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

During Howie and Tom's podcast interview, the latter mentioned that he and Raquel are just "good friends" at the moment and that neither wants to define their relationship. Furthermore, Tom revealed that both cast members have decided to take things slow and reevaluate their situation despite all the drama.

The latest episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10 is set to air on Bravo on Wednesday, May 3.

Poll : 0 votes