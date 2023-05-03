Twitter compares Austin Butler's first look in Dune: Part Two to Matt Smith: "Are they related?"

Ahead of the trailer drop, Dune: Part Two introduced us to Austin Butler’s “cruel, narcissistic” Feyd-Rautha Harkonne via a teaser trailer on Tuesday, May 2. The character is that of the younger nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and Arrakis’ planned successor.

Feyd-Rautha and Glossu Rabban, played by Dave Bautista, are brothers. Meanwhile, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen is being played by Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård. It seems Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha will be a villainous character in Dune: Part Two.

As soon as Austin Butler's appearance from the upcoming release was dropped, fans crowded Twitter to express their surprise and also draw comparisons to how Matt Smith looked in Lost River. In the 2014 release, Smith’s character Bully was bald, hence the evaluation.

Apart from Austin Butler, Bautista, and Skarsgård, Dune: Part Two stars returning actors Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, and Léa Seydoux are the newcomers to the cast. Dune: Part Two is slated to premiere on November 3, 2023, and will be the sole release at the box office on that date.

"I thought this was Matt Smith at first glance": Austin Butler's first look in Dune: Part Two sparks reactions, Daemon Targaryen referenced

: vntyfr.com/jHLvgpT FIRST LOOK: As the internet has deduced, yes, Austin Butler will be bald in #Dune . But there’s more to his lethal Harkonnen prince Feydh-Rautha than meets the eye. FIRST LOOK: As the internet has deduced, yes, Austin Butler will be bald in #Dune. But there’s more to his lethal Harkonnen prince Feydh-Rautha than meets the eye.🔗: vntyfr.com/jHLvgpT https://t.co/M4iJrjBagc

The Twitter handle of the upcoming movie shared the latest teaser, which lasts around 44 seconds. It started with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) luring a sandworm with a thumper.

The Fremen rode on the sandworm to maneuver through Arrakis and after this crucial sequence, the teaser revealed the looks of several characters, including Austin Butler’s menacing Feyd-Rautha.

As soon as the teaser was dropped, fans rallied on Twitter to point out the uncanny similarity between Butler’s look and Matt Smith’s appearance from Lost River. The fantasy thriller, helmed by Ryan Gosling in his directorial debut, had Smith’s Bully as a bald antagonist. Media outlet Vanity Fair exclusively unveiled the Elvis actor's first look from the upcoming movie as well.

Dune: Part Two comes two years after its prequel was released on October 22. Both have been directed by Denis Villeneuve, who also serves as a co-producer of the two-part adaptation of the titular 1965 novel.

Written by Frank Herbert, Dune was converted to a celluloid version in 1984. The David Lynch-helmed feature cast debutante Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides, while The Police frontman Sting played the character of Feyd-Rautha.

Meanwhile, Dune (2021) also featured the likes of Oscar Isaac, Chang Chen, and Jason Momoa. At the 94th Academy Awards, it was accorded trophies in six categories: 'Best Sound,' 'Original Score,' 'Film Editing,' 'Production Design,' 'Visual Effects,' and 'Cinematography.'

It was nominated for Best Picture as well, which it lost to CODA, a coming-of-age drama-comedy. In total, Dune was nominated in ten categories at the Oscars, so the sequel has huge shoes to fill.

Dune: Part Two will be released on November 3, 2023.

