Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. The fan-favorite cast of characters will return along with some new faces when the movie debuts in theaters on May 05, 2023. While the film will mark the end of the trilogy for the core cast, it will also be the start of new beginnings for other members of the team.

The third installment of the franchise is expected to be bigger than its predecessors, with a stellar cast of new and returning characters from previous movies. It picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with the team dealing with the loss of their Gamora. They are also working on dealing with Rocket being kidnapped by The High Evolutionary, which sets off the plot of the movie.

Returning characters in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The core cast of the franchise is set to return to Vol. 3. Chris Pratt will reprise his role as the leader of the team, Peter Quill (Star-Lord), and Zoe Saldana will once again play the fierce warrior Gamora.

Meanwhile, Dave Bautista will bring his signature humor and brawn to the role of Drax the Destroyer. Also returning in voice roles are Bradley Cooper, who will lend his voice to the beloved Rocket Raccoon, and Vin Diesel, who will voice the grown-up version of Groot.

Nebula, played by Karen Gillian, has had a crucial role in the series, with her intriguing relationships with Thanos and Gamora being a major highlight. Nebula officially joined the team in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which also featured the debut of Cosmo, voiced by Maria Bakalova.

Mantis and Kraglin will also return from Vol. 2 as part of the core team, played by Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn, respectively. Kraglin is now the leader of the Ravagers after the death of his brother Yondu, and Mantis was revealed to be a very distant half-sister of Peter Quill in the Holiday Special.

Other returning members from Vol. 2 include Elizabeth Debicki as Aayesha, and Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, a high-ranking ravager. His returning team members include Krugarr and Martinex, played by Michael Rosenbaum.

New characters in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

1) Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter, is a highly anticipated addition to the franchise. His teaser appearance in a post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has left fans anxiously waiting for his official debut and what it will bring to the series.

Warlock is a genetically-engineered perfect being who has been a recurring character in Marvel comics for over 50 years. He is described as being a "big baby" in this movie. He is freshly out of the hive and isn't familiar with this world and its workings.

2) High Evolutionary

The High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji, is a classic Marvel Comics character who makes his big-screen debut in the movie. The character is a geneticist who gained immense power and advanced technology through his experiments on human evolution.

He is the main villain in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. With his powers and advanced technology, High Evolutionary is sure to pose a significant threat to the team.

3) Lylla

Lylla is an anthropomorphic otter who is Rocket's friend and love interest. However, very little is known about her so far, other than the fact that she is from the planet Halfworld. Linda Cardellini, who played Laura Barton in previous Avengers movies, voices Lylla, making her one of the very few MCU actors who have played two different characters.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes