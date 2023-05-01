Silo cast list: Who stars in Apple TV+'s sci-fi series?

Apple TV+'s sci-fi dystopia Silo is set to premiere on May 5, 2023. The show entails the story of a community of people living deep beneath the Earth's surface, unaware of the outside world, and how they unmask shocking secrets surrounding the Silo as a series of mysterious and unexplained deaths start occurring in their community when a rule is broken.

Here's a short synopsis of the series, as per IMDb:

"Men and women live in a giant silo underground with several regulations which they believe are in place to protect them from the toxic and ruined world on the surface."

However, the series' high expectations are not only a consequence of its new and unique storyline but also the star-studded cast it houses, including names like Rebecca Ferguson, Iain Glen, and Will Patton. The show is written and created by Graham Yost and directed by Morten Tyldum and based on the Silo series of novels by author Hugh Howey.

Apple TV+'s Silo cast list: Rebecca Ferguson and others to star in the sci-fi dystopia

1) Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette

Rebecca Ferguson plays the lead role of Juliette, an engineer in Silo who begins to investigate the strange and unexplained deaths happening in her community. Hell-bent on unmasking the truth regarding the place, Juliette discovers dark truths about the place she calls home. Based on the trailer alone, Rebecca Ferguson's acting has already garnered appreciation from critics and fans can expect her to deliver a stunning performance in the upcoming series.

Ferguson is also widely recognized in the industry for her work in several films including, The Greatest Showman, Dune, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, among many more.

2) Iain Glen as Dr. Pete Nichols

Iain Glen portrays the character of Dr. Pete Nichols on the show. Not many details are known about his character, however, based on the preview of the series, Glen looks impressive in his role, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the series.

Fans will be familiar with Iain Glen from his famed shows and movies including Game of Thrones, Jack Taylor, Mrs. Wilson, and The Windermere Children, among many others.

3) Will Patton as Deputy Marnes

Will Patton plays the role of Deputy Marnes in the show. His character is seen accompanying Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) in the trailer as she tries to uncover the mystery of Silo and what lies outside. It would be fascinating to watch how the show develops his character, given William Patton has previously appeared in action films rather than science fiction.

William Patton has also previously starred in several acclaimed projects in the industry, including The Postman, No Way Out, Armageddon, and The Mothman Prophecies, among others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the rest of the cast includes Ferdinand Kingsley as George Wilkins, Caitlin Zoz as Kathleen Billings, Tim Robbins as Bernard, Geraldine James as Mayor Ruth Jahns and musician Common as Sims, among many others.

Apple TV+ dropped the official trailer for the show on April 6, 2023, and it promises to deliver an action-packed and thrilling experience for the viewers. They can look forward to a spooky, dramatic, modern yet compelling storyline set in a post-apocalyptic world and a stunning cast to add to its flair.

You can watch Silo on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 5, 2023.

