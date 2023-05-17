Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One trailer breakdown: 3 Major Takeaways

Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One just got a new trailer ahead of its release on July 12, 2023. Despite the first trailer being released many months ago, the creators of the film have kept the details quite strictly under warps ahead of the premiere. The second trailer for the Tom Cruise starrer sees the Maverick actor dive into death-defying situations once again in what could be the most ambitious Mission Impossible project to date.

The trailer introduced many things, including the return of several interesting characters from the franchise's past, including Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge and Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell. The trailer also introduced the new villain played by Esai Morales.

This is also the final trailer for Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One. There are several key things that were depicted in the trailer, which could help decipher the plot of the Tom Cruise film.

Three major takeaways from Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One trailer

1) Bigger, brighter, more exciting

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm New image for ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING - PART ONE’. New image for ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING - PART ONE’. https://t.co/ltfee1i6x6

While this one is quite predictable with most fans having already seen Tom Cruise perform some complex stunts in the first trailer for the film, the new trailer confirms that Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One will be big, even by Mission Impossible standards.

The montage at the end of the trailer is enough to assure fans that the action in this one will include much more. This includes flying trains, big explosions, and of course, Ethan Hunt's famous bike jump from the cliff. Speaking about this particular sequence, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie told Empire:

"Ethan makes several proclamations in that trailer, and they are crystallised in that moment...He’s not just doing a stunt – he’s making good on his word, on many levels. And by that point in the story I hope you’re very much invested in him making good on his word."

2) Many characters, new and old

The seventh installment of the popular franchise was rumored to be heavily linked to the past of the franchise. The second trailer confirmed precisely that. Not only are some new characters being introduced in this edition of the film, but many characters from the past are also going to come back into Ethan's life and path.

This includes Eugene Kittridge, who hasn't appeared since the first Mission Impossible film. Ethan's entire crew is also going to reprise their roles. There's a new deadly villain with Esai Morales. It also has a mysterious character played by Pom Klementieff, whose details have not been revealed yet. The trailer did depict her in Venice with a sword, however.

There is also a new addition with Hayley Atwell's Grace, who seems to be around Ethan in the most dangerous of times.

3) A threat bigger than ever

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First poster for ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING - PART ONE’. First poster for ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING - PART ONE’. https://t.co/OJJiywl9dg

While Ethan Hunt will not be hunted down by the world for the first time in Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, the trailer does hint that whatever the agent has landed into this time is worse than everything that happened before. First, Kittridge tells Ethan that the world was coming after him. Next, we also see Ethan talking about the safety of his crew, hinting that everyone may be in danger.

This could prove to be the biggest challenge for Ethan Hunt so far.

All the questions will be answered when Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One releases on July 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes