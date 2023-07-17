One of the most anticipated films of 2023 is the epic biographical thriller film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. While the hype around the movie is at an all-time high, it would be criminal to forget about the director's glorious portfolio. Nolan has directed masterpieces like Insomnia, Memento, Inception, and Interstellar, among other notable movies. However, for many fans, The Dark Knight trilogy remains to be the director's best project.

The Dark Knight trilogy consists of three Batman movies, namely, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. All three movies were massive box office hits. Fans were convinced that Nolan was an expert in comic-book-to-film adaptations and were expecting similar projects from him in the future.

However, in a recent interview with HugoDécrypte, the director revealed that he was not going to create any more superhero movies. Needless to say, fans were heartbroken by this revelation.

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan breaks fans' hearts

Christopher Nolan's first superhero film was 2005's Batman Begins. It managed to gross over $371.9 million worldwide. In 2008 came The Dark Knight, and in 2012, The Dark Knight Rises. Both sequels managed to bag $1.006 billion and $1.081 billion worldwide.

Following the success of the aforementioned movies, it was expected that the director will keep returning for more. However, in a recent interview with HugoDécrypte, Nolan was asked if he was interested in making another superhero movie, and he bluntly replied, "No."

The questions were part of a rapid-fire game, so there was no explanation as to why Nolan wasn't interested in the genre anymore.

Meanwhile, when Christian Bale was asked by ComicBook.com if he was willing to reprise his Batman character from the trilogy, he said,

"For me, that would be a matter of Chris Nolan, if he ever decided to do it again and if he chose to come my way again, then yeah, I would consider it because that was always our pact between each other is we would just stick to it."

The actor continued,

"We said we would only ever make three. And then I said to myself, and I'd only ever make it with Chris."

This is how fans reacted to Nolan's words on a post shared by Discussing Film:

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

From the above tweets, it is clear that fans have mixed opinions about what Christopher Nolan had to say about the issue. Some believed that The Dark Knight trilogy was one of the greatest comic book films ever made. They even noted that the three films were better than most MCU phase 4 films and even The Flash. Many netizens were expecting a Joker stand-alone film as well.

However, there were several fans who were not a fan of Nolan's comic book adaptations. They felt that the director took the right decision by staying away from more superhero flicks.

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer will be released on July 21, 2023.