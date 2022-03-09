5 best comic book movie adaptations on the big screen

Comic book movies are all the rage these days, with half of the biggest movies coming out all being based on popular comic book characters. If you look at the chart of the highest-grossing movies of all time, it is dominated by comic book movies.

And deservedly so, comic-related media has served us with some of the best movies of the last couple of decades - from family romps to adult comedies and artistic dramas.

So here’s a list breaking down some of the best comic book movie adaptations of all time.

5 of the best comic book movie adaptations

5) Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn brought over his B-movie sensibilities from the Troma movies and injected the Marvel Cinematic Universe with new energy with the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Gunn blends his signature style of comedy with a genuinely emotional story of broken people finding a new family. What other movie can make you cry for a raccoon and his talking tree friend?

4) Spider-Man - Into the Spiderverse

Into the Spiderverse is probably the best comic adaptation in terms of it feeling like flipping through an actual comic book on the big screen. Gorgeous animation, hilarious jokes, amazing fight scenes, a great soundtrack, lovable characters, and a truly inspiring story - Into the Spidrverse is as perfect as movies get.

3) Logan

For his last ride as the iconic X-Men character, Hugh Jackman gifted us with the best movie of the entire franchise. Logan is a western movie that is really more about the characters and their pathos and less about the superpowers and action scenes.

Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart both give their best performances in the movie, for an ending that is somber and heartbreaking but at the same time beautiful.

2) The Dark Knight

The movie that started it all - The Dark Knight - came out right before the comic book movie boom happened, and after so many years, it still remains one of the best.

Universally accepted to be one of the best movies ever made - Christopher Nolan delivered a masterpiece that will be cherished by generations to come. Heath Ledger’s portrayal of The Joker is an iconic part of pop culture, and The Dark Knight is surely an important moment in pop culture history.

1) The Batman

The Dark Knight is still an undeniable classic, but as far as adaptations of the source material go, The Batman gives us a much better adaptation of the Caped Crusader from the comics. With The Batman, Matt Reeves has brought a graphic novel to life on the big screen.

Robert Pattinson plays the most vulnerable version of the iconic character, and in this movie, we finally get to see Batman being the world's greatest detective and not just a crime-fighting ninja.

The Batman is an expansive noir thriller with some of the most visually enriching storytelling ever put on film, making it the perfect adaptation.

