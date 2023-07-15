What's Cillian Murphy's net worth? Oppenheimer star once said actors were "overpaid"

The mesmerizing Irish actor, Cillian Murphy, is about to take the screens by storm on July 21, 2023, in his new Nolan venture, Oppenheimer. As he plays the titular role in the movie, he will be joined by Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Matt Damon, and Josh Hartnett.

Cillian Murphy, renowned for his piercing blue eyes and versatile performances, has received rave reviews ahead of the release of Oppenheimer. While Murphy's achievements tend to captivate fans and followers worldwide, curiosity regarding his financial success remains, considering he once mentioned how he feels actors are overpaid.

According to the celebrity finance analytics firm CelebrityNetWorth.com, Cillian Murphy has a net worth of $20 million currently.

Cillian Murphy's achievements and assets amassed so far

Born on May 25, 1976, in Douglas, Cork, Ireland, Cillian Murphy embarked on his acting journey in his late teens. He initially started with a career in law but was also interested in music before turning to acting and landing his breakout part in Danny Boyle's dystopian thriller 28 Days Later.

Cillian Murphy's net worth has been a subject of interest for many, as he has been open about his 'old-fashioned' values and embarrassed by his fame. He told GQ in an interview dated October 2, 2019,

"I'm really lucky. I feel embarrassed by it sometimes. I'm just a f**king actor. There are doctors and nurses and f**king people that work in… I struggle with that. I mean, actors are overpaid, you know?"

He continues,

"It's nice when you get paid, when you're young, and you've gone from having no money, but the Catholic guilt kicks in immediately, and I'm like "It's all going to go wrong. You don't deserve this." And I don't."

Cillian Murphy has been reported to be paid in the range of $5 million to $10 million for his role in the upcoming Nolan hit. His average salary is $9 million, and he has been paid $100,000 per episode of Peaky Blinders, which shot up to $2 million once the show became a worldwide hit.

He additionally clarified to The Guardian in an interview dated July 8, 2023,

"I want to just caveat this by saying, I'm so privileged. I'm so happy to be doing what I love. I’m really lucky. But I don’t enjoy the personality side of being an actor."

He has been cast in several critically acclaimed films, such as Cold Mountain (2003), Red Eye (2005), and The Wind That Shakes the Barley(2006),) which won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. It was his role as the antagonist, The Scarecrow, in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins (2005) that pushed him towards fame.

In the following years, he impressed the audience with box-office hits like Inception (2010), The Dark Night Rises (2012), Dunkirk (2017), and A Quiet Place Part II (2020). He has been the leading face in the BBC crime drama Peaky Blinders.

Murphy lives with his wife of 19 years, Yvonne McGuinness, and two teenage sons, Malachy and Aran, in Ireland. He reportedly has a seven-bedroom beach-facing luxury house in Dublin that is approximately worth $10 million. Additionally, he owns a car collection that includes models like the BMW X7, Jaguar F-Pace, Lamborghini Urus, and Porsche Macan.

Watch Cillian Murphy's undeniable talent as Robert J Oppenheimer in the theatres on July 21, 2023.