5 Cillian Murphy movies and TV shows to watch ahead of Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy is one of the finest actors of this generation. Oppenheimer, his most recent work, will be released on July 21, 2023. Murphy is playing the role of the notorious physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, a scientist who led the Manhattan Project for the United States of America during World War II.

Murphy is a versatile actor who has been featured in some stellar movies and TV shows such as A Quiet Place II, Girl with a Pearl Earring, 28 Days Later, Peaky Blinders, among others. He has also worked with Nolan before in Inception and Batman Begins. Many fans are eager to rewatch some Cillian Murphy films before Oppenheimer hits theaters.

Peaky Blinders and 4 other Cillian Murphy movies and TV shows that cannot be missed

1) Batman Begins (2005)

Regarded as one of Christopher Nolan’s magnum opuses, this is seen as Cillian Murphy’s best work to date. Working alongside industry giants like Christian Bale and Liam Neeson, Murphy firmly establishes his spot in the film.

The film dives extensively into Batman's past and upbringing. As Batman grows up to become one of the most vicious vigilantes to avenge the deaths of his parents by a mugger, we finally get a glimpse of his childhood trauma and trauma response. The film is different from other comic book movies in that it explores deeper issues without apprehension and with weight and depth.

Murphy plays the notorious enemy of Batman after the Joker and the Riddler—the Scarecrow. Even though he had a much smaller role in the whole movie, his jaw-dropping acting made him stand out amongst a crowd of stars.

2) Inception (2010)

Cillian Murphy is clearly a favorite of Christopher Nolan, as he appeared again in one of his sci-fi masterpieces in 2010. Apparently, Nolan spent 10 years perfecting the screenplay, and it shows. The story is extremely complex and yet so carefully woven that it is hard to detect a plot hole.

The movie is also visually stunning, with a great background score. One cannot forget the beautiful Edith Piaf song Non je ne regrette rien playing as a wake-up call from dreams.

Murphy plays the role of billionaire Robert Fischer Jr. alongside seasoned industry actors like Leonardo Di Caprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, and many more. However, much like Batman Begins, he shines on his own accord. He gives a complex performance so well-tuned that many fans see this as one of his best performances of all time.

3) Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Peaky Blinders is a TV show where Cillian Murphy truly gets to showcase his charisma. It is so good that it managed to bag a BAFTA award. An epic saga centering on gangster families in the 1990s, Peaky Blinders follows Murphy as Tommy Shelby as he leads the gang of Peaky Blinders.

The show features anti-heroes and gangsters who are relatable and sympathetic. It is regarded by fans as one of the greatest classic shows of all time. The show's writing and performance are both deserving of its popularity. It's realistic and engaging, which adds to the entertainment value.

There is some fantastic music in the series. It mostly centers around rock, from Black Sabbath to Radiohead, Joy Division, and Nick Cave. Cillian Murphy does an outstanding job and is adored by both reviewers and audiences. He truly makes the part his own.

4) A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

John Krasinski’s first installment of the franchise A Quiet Place was already a hit with the critics due to it having no dialogues yet being so well executed. It borrowed many elements from horror sci-fi masterpieces like Alien, Jurassic Park, and Jaws and fine-tuned it to perfection.

Cillian Murphy plays the role of Emmett, a survivor in the post-apocalyptic world who promised to help them survive. He does a spectacular job in a short period of time. The movie demands attention not just because of Murphy but on its own as well. The spine-chilling tension and the action make it worth watching at least once before Oppenheimer comes to theaters.

5) 28 Days Later (2002)

One of Cillian Murphy’s best movies, 28 Days Later, is another sci-fi apocalyptic film. The movie follows Murphy as he wakes up in a deserted hospital from a coma and comes to learn that the world has been taken over by a zombie virus.

Danny Boyle shot this film on video to give it the feel of a documentary that demands more immediacy. It has also been lauded for having a different take on the overused zombie movie genre. From the performance to the screenplay, this movie is worth the watch for any Murphy fan.

Cillian Murphy is all set to take on the world with Oppenheimer on July 21. Based on the anticipation surrounding the film, Murphy is sure to win over fans with this one.

