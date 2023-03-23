Radiohead's Creep in Nicolas Cage's Renfield trailer wins fans' hearts

Renfield received its final trailer before making its theatrical debut in April. The promotional clip, which lasts 2:26 minutes, includes various scenes that were already in the initial trailer, which was released two months ago.

Aided by Creep, the debut single of English band Radiohead, the trailer has a heady mix of comedy and action. But it seems, more than anything else, fans are in awe of how Creep was used as a background score.

Helmed by Chris McKay in his third feature directorial, the upcoming comedy-drama stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular character, Dracula’s long-suffering servant, while Ghost Rider star Nicolas Cage plays Vlad the Impaler/Count Dracula.

Before it hits cinema halls, the film will have its global premiere on March 30, 2023, at the Overlook Film Festival. Renfield's theatrical release date is set for April 14, 2023.

"I'm sold," fans ecstatic about Renfield’s official final trailer

The new trailer starts with Cage’s Count Dracula telling hopeful Nicholas Hoult that he will “make a very good assistant.” When a pastor rightly terms Dracula as “evil,” the ill-tempered vampire gives out a sinister laugh.

A Father then assures Renfield that he has “the word of the most trusted institution on earth, The Catholic Church,” and Hoult expresses doubt. Several well-directed action sequences followed, and the subsequent frames introduced Awkwafina’s traffic cop character Rebecca Quincy and his love interest.

While the trailer admittedly impresses as a whole, the usage of Radiohead’s Creep in the background was an enticing touch. Fans expressed the same on Twitter.

Cast, crew, and other details

Apart from the ones mentioned, the cast comprises names like:

Ben Schwartz: Mob enforcer Teddy Lobo

Adrian Martinez: Traffic cop and Quincy's colleague Chris Marcos

Shohreh Aghdashloo: Mob boss Ella

Bess Rous: Support group member Caitlyn

James Moses Black: Captain J. Browning

Caroline Williams: Vanessa

Brandon Scott Jones: Support group leader Mark.

Bankrolled by Skybound Entertainment, the Universal Pictures-backed flick has on-boarded Ryan Ridley as the screenplay writer. Meanwhile, Robert Kirkman has penned a story based on the characters from Dracula, an 1897 novel by Bram Stoker.

Renfield is Hoult’s first release this year. The English Primetime Emmy Award nominee was last seen as Tyler in the comedy horror film The Menu last year.

He is also currently appearing as Peter III of Russia and Yemelyan Pugachev in the Hulu series called The Great.

Garfield, where he voices Jon Arbuckle, and Nosferatu are his other upcoming projects. As for Cage, he has numerous forthcoming films. Last seen in The Old Way this year, he has Sympathy for the Devil awaiting release in 2023.

The Retirement Plan, Dream Scenario, Arcadian, and Longlegs complete Cage’s slate of new projects.

Renfield is scheduled to release on April 14, 2023.

